CoD MW2 & Warzone Season 6 The Haunting Patch Notes, Explained

Call of Duty’s The Haunting event has unleashed a horde of undead creatures across several maps you know and love, changing up their dynamic with a darker theme. From Operation Nightmare to Vondead Lockdown, you’ll undoubtedly have your hands full with all the limited-time modes fit for the Halloween season. So, if you want to know what to expect from the event, we’ll explain the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 Reloaded patch notes.

Call of Duty The Haunting Event Changes 2023

The Haunting event has returned to the world of Call of Duty, featuring various Halloween-themed rewards and frightening jump scares. One of the first modes discussed in the patch notes is the Soul Capture event, which will be available on all game modes. It plays out similarly to past Trophy Hunt events, earning you cosmetics, weapon blueprints, and XP tokens.

But instead of claiming points for these rewards, you’ll collect souls each time an enemy Operator is eliminated, and you can exchange them through the standard Events tab. DMZ players can also experience the Haunting event in Al Mazrah, showcasing the Operation Nightmare event.

Spooktacular Operators will be added gradually throughout the season, starting with Masters of the Universe’s Skeletor on launch day. Then, you can anticipate Evil Dead’s Ash on Oct. 23 and Diablo 4’s Inarius on Oct. 26. You can also look forward to the following new equipment:

Sound Veil Scream Field Upgrade – Emits a hallucinatory sound wave from a Suppression Mine.

– Emits a hallucinatory sound wave from a Suppression Mine. Decoy Grenade Tactical – Create an illusion of inhuman and creature-like sounds.

– Create an illusion of inhuman and creature-like sounds. Haunted Box – Refills Armor Plates, Ammunition, and Equipment (not available in DMZ.)

– Refills Armor Plates, Ammunition, and Equipment (not available in DMZ.) Bloodseeker Tactical – A grenade that illuminates an enemy’s position in the dark.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer list will feature a much darker tone with the Haunting Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Grind. For example, Kill Confirmed’s typical Dog Tags will now be skulls to increase the thrill even further. Warzone players can expect other events with the following modes:

Operation Nightmare – Clear Bounty boards, investigate eldritch anomalies, and fight to survive.

– Clear Bounty boards, investigate eldritch anomalies, and fight to survive. Vondead – Withstand the zombie outbreak in Vondel.

– Withstand the zombie outbreak in Vondel. Zombie Royale – Take down hordes of zombies or become one to sink your teeth into enemy Operators.

– Take down hordes of zombies or become one to sink your teeth into enemy Operators. Lockdown – The return of fan-favorite mode in Vondel with even more deadly creatures to eliminate.

Last but not least are the map changes, including a haunting theme for El Asilo, Embassy, and Warzone’s Vondel (Vondead.)

There are plenty of more features added for the Haunting event, and you can take a look at the patch notes in their entirety courtesy of the CoD blog:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 6 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

EVENTS

The Haunting Returns

Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns! The Haunting event brings Halloween-themed Maps, Modes, Events and more across both games.

The Haunting: Soul Capture Event

Available across Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season 03. Available across all game modes, any time a Player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind. Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Call of Duty: Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.

Event Rewards:

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)

Skullified (Calling Card)

Bit Corny (Charm)

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)

Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)

Join Me (Loading Screen)

Bad Luck? (Charm)

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker)

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

Tier Skips

And more coming throughout The Haunting

The Haunting: Daily Login Rewards

As the creeping terror contained within The Haunting infiltrates Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, expect to receive a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.

Daily Login Rewards:

Happy Pumpkin (Charm)

Evil Goat (Emblem)

Eye Contact (Weapon Sticker)

War Snake (Player Card)

Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)

Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)

Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)

Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

OPERATORS

Skeletor, Ash, and Inarius make their way to The Haunting.

Skeletor (October 17)

(October 17) Ash (October 23)

(October 23) Inarius (October 26)

EQUIPMENT

Possessed Equipment: Did You Hear That? Did You See That?

It seems some of your Loadout equipment may have become possessed. Operators are to take additional care when utilizing the following items:

Sound Veil Scream (Field Upgrade): For those stepping into the sound wave of the Suppression Mine, prepare for an hallucinatory audio assault as the air fills with the screams of the dead!

For those stepping into the sound wave of the Suppression Mine, prepare for an hallucinatory audio assault as the air fills with the screams of the dead! Decoy Grenade (Tactical): Reports of inhuman and monstrous sounds peppered with gunfire make this more than just an audio hallucination.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to be kicked to the Main Menu when previewing a Weapon through the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue where the Oni Operator Pack had placeholder elements when previewing the bundle

Fixed an issue where the Dragonfly Blueprint was not displaying the correct Weapon Skin

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun could display an incorrect reload animation

Fixed an issue where the Horangi Skin “Death Frame” could have an incorrect appearance

Fixed an issue where an incorrect melee sound could be heard when toggling some Optic perspectives on the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Fixed an issue where changing a Blueprint’s tuning or attachments could remove the base weapon name in the Loadout Menu

Fixed an issue where the “Equip to Favorite Loadout” button could lose functionality when the same weapon is equipped in both the Primary and Secondary slots

Fixed an issue where spawns on Fight were incorrect in Gunfight Private Matches

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun displayed an incorrect canted laser placement on Black Gold

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from navigating menu options correctly from certain inputs in a Private Match

Fixed an issue that could cause a large framerate drop when switching between the “All” and “Prestige” tabs in the Calling Card section

MULTIPLAYER

PLAYLIST

A Haunting Twist on Classic Modes

Along with changes to Maps, The Haunting also brings Halloween twists to a select number of modes. While the overall objectives may be the same, try not to get scared out of your wits while completing them.

Haunting Domination Own all the control points on the map as usual. However, in this version of Domination, expect a Scarecrow to act as a marker for each flag.

Haunting Kill Confirmed & Grind Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed.

Trick or Treat Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team, but take care while opening any crates . . . who knows what might jump out at you!

Zombies Infected Zombies swarm to Infected. Players who become infected will appear as The Haunting–themed Zombies.



MAPS

Haunting-Themed Maps

The Halloween spirit is alive and well with two Haunting map updates: El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos, while Embassy becomes the site of a devastating zombie attack.

El Asilo

Larger-than-life calaveras stand outside the asylum, looking over the festivities of Día de Muertos. Other painted and neon skulls decorate the landscape alongside marigolds, candles, and altars that honor lost loved ones.

Embassy

Diplomacy has broken down: Conduct an evening operation on Embassy following a gruesome zombie attack. The message “Send Help” hangs suspended from the rooftop, but it’s far too late . . . the zombie attack has already come and gone, leaving structural havoc and corporeal damage in its wake.

WARZONE

BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN

EVENTS

The Haunting Limited-Time Event

Operation Nightmare is a GO: Investigate eldritch anomalies across the map, and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors! The Butcher is looking for fresh meat across Al Mazrah and Vondead! This monstrosity will drop a unique reward which can be claimed in Diablo IV. Check the Call of Duty website later today for more information on how to redeem.

Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a blood red moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered!



Zombie Royale is back! Tear into this infamous limited-time mode, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten!

Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondead for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and much more

MAPS

Vondead: A Haunted Take on Vondel New Limited-Time Map Variant

A zombie breakout has happened in Vondel due to an unknown sorceress incantation which led to inexplicable things…

The incantation has transformed the current weather into something terrifying Humans have barricaded Market to survive for as long as possible, making it the area with the best loot in the city As a way to protect civilians who were escaping by the Train Station, officials have drained the nearby canal



MODES

Zombie Royale New Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)

The infamous Halloween season Mode is back, with returning favorite features and all-new innovations. That said, the core rules remain the same: Players who die respawn as a zombie with a set of impressive abilities The zombie scourge must pursue and eliminate all life Players that die as a zombie are eliminated from the match – unless they wait for the infestation meter to return all spectators to the match as a zombie The last living Player(s) wins

This Mode is available on both Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel Map Variant)

Vondead Lockdown

Players are now able to play Lockdown under an ominous moonlit, night-time variant of Vondel!

GAMEPLAY

New Features

Haunted Box New Field Upgrade

The Haunted Box is everything you need: it refills Armor Plates, Ammunitions and Equipment. Fair warning: Players may want to brace for the unexpected when opening it. Not available in DMZ

New Field Upgrade Bloodseeker New Tactical Equipment This grenade is the perfect tool to find enemies in a dark environment. Throw it near an enemy Player and it will lunge itself towards them, revealing their position as well as surrounding enemy Players within a short distance. Not available in DMZ

New Tactical Equipment Thermal Weapons New Loot New Custom Weapons can now be found throughout the ground loot, notable due to their Lichyard Camo. Available in The Haunting-themed Warzone Maps

New Loot

Adjustments

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Reinforcement Flares are now significantly less common.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas circle on the Tac Map to disappear.

Fixed an issue that would force the Player to make unintended purchases while navigating the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from purchasing Medics Vest from the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Social tab from opening correctly while in a Battle Royale pre-match lobby.

DMZ

The Haunting Arrives in DMZ



The Haunting is here!

DMZ Operators can experience The Haunting via infiltration to Al Mazrah at night – where Operation Nightmare awaits. Face down the horrors of the Hellmouth with your squad.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could make the ATV inoperable if a Hostage Rescue contract was failed in the radiation zone in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could prevent completion of the “Cartel No More” Mission in DMZ

Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to get under the map on Vondel in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the Player could damage themselves with the Grenade Turret on the MRAP in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players were able to be revived after their squad was eliminated in DMZ



