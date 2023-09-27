Call of Duty The Haunting Event Explained: Release Date, Gameplay, & Leaks

The sixth season of Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone has landed in time for spooky season, and the game will take full advantage. An upcoming event called The Haunting will play into the horrors and terrors of Halloween, and Warzone is right in the middle of it. It’s not starting right with the new season, but it’s not far off.

Everything We Know About The Haunting Call of Duty Event

The newest season came with the usual information, so we do know some things about The Haunting event, though definitely not everything.

Release Date

An exact release date is still unknown, though all the official materials about the event label it “mid-season.” Though it would make sense to have it drop directly on Halloween, it will be starting on Oct. 17, according to leaks.

The mid-season timeline still fits, as this would also place is almost nearly dead center of season six.

Gameplay

The Haunting event will incorporate a twist on season three’s Trophy Hunt, called Soul Capture. Every single player, upon death, will drop a Soul. These are automatically collected to your account, so you don’t need to extract them in DMZ. There will be a special event shop where players can spend their collected souls on items fitting the theme.

Leaks

Though not too much, Twitter user @ForwardLeaks has posted a few looks at the event’s menus, including a look at the Soul shop. This is also how we know the date of the event.

The Haunting Captured Souls Event pic.twitter.com/urYKOwXnLv — GOREWARD 🎃 | Call of Duty News and Leaks (@ForwardLeaks) September 27, 2023

The Haunting Event, coming October 17th pic.twitter.com/OPcSMKmM56 — GOREWARD 🎃 | Call of Duty News and Leaks (@ForwardLeaks) September 27, 2023

We will certainly know more as the launch of The Haunting gets closer, but all the above information is a very good start for hype. If you’re looking for more Call of Duty MW2/Warzone guides, check out our links below.