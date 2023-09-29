Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The RPK hasn’t dominated Warzone 2 since the first season, but it has seen a loyal following up to the recent Season 6 release due to its ease of use, high ammo count, and assault rifle-like handling. It’s an assault rifle disguised as an LMG, and that feel draws in players and makes it a standout in the LMG category. Now that it’s become more viable, we’re here with a guide on the best RPK loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 RPK Build

Season 5 Reloaded brought some balancing changes to the RPK, skewing the weapon further into a higher-skilled category. The increase in headshot damage requires you to hit your shots, while the nerfs lower the RPK’s damage to the torso and other areas. These may be frustrating changes, but they’re not quite the be-all-and-end-all when it comes to Warzone 2 weapons. The RPK is still viable in Al Mazrah.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : TY-LR8 Recoil stabilization +0.62oz Aiming idle stability -0.07in

: TY-LR8 Barrel : TAC 597 Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.16lb Damage range +0.13in

: TAC 597 Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.54oz Aiming ide stability +0.32in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : AIM OP-V4 As always optics are personal preference!

: AIM OP-V4 Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity Damage range +0.43g Recoil steadiness -2.61gr

: 7.62 High Velocity

Our recommended build mitigates the many nerfs this monster has withstood throughout six seasons while rounding out its weaknesses. The TY-LR8 Muzzle, FTAC Ripper 56, and 7.62 High Velocity ammunition all help reduce the recoil and increase accuracy allowing you to hit those important shots. Sometimes hitting the head isn’t particularly easy, so the TAC 597 Barrel and 7.62 High Velocity ammunition both increase the RPK’s damage output to compete with other LMGs and ARs.

Finally, our optic of choice is the Aim OP-V4, but feel free to swap this out for something more akin to your personal preference.

Best RPK Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, we’re putting far less emphasis on accuracy and range, instead opting to make sure you’re prepped for the faster-paced environment of COD multiplayer. Naturally, an LMG will still have its limitations, but these attachments certainly augment its performance as much as possible.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55 Recoil stabilization +0.36oz Recoil control +0.23in

SA Leveler 55 Laster : FSS OLE-V Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.29oz Aim down sight speed -19.74ft

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Cronen Mini Pro Optics are always personal preference!

: Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip Aim down sight speed -0.84oz Sprint to fire speed -0.33in

True-Tac Grip Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock Aim down sight speed -2.84oz

Prolite TL3 Stock

The SA Leveler 55 is all we need for the RPK to have a recoil and accuracy pattern that is manageable. This weapon at baseline is already incredibly strong in stats, but it is an LMG, making this weapon much slower and more sluggish compared to the META in MW2.

To that end, we have added the Prolite TL3 Stock, True-Tac Grip, and FSS OLE-V Laser to allow the RPK to perform like an AR-LMG with increased mobility and handling. You will find yourself matching the pace of assault rifles and outperforming every other LMG with this loadout.

That’s everything you need to know about the best RPK loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. We will, of course, be updating this page as the meta shifts and weapons rise and fall, so check back soon!