Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some Unmissable Games in April

Xbox Game Pass is saying hello to some new titles and saying sayonara to some old ones, as happens each and every month. While some of the upcoming titles are exciting, like Loop Hero and Ghostwire: Tokyo, there are some big games leaving the service on April 15 according to the most recent Xbox blog post.

Life is Strange: True Colors is an emotional adventure following to story of Alex Chen that won’t be available on Game Pass after April 15. Alex has the incredibly well-designed power of empathy, and the journey this takes her on is one everyone should explore.

Indie hit Moonglow Bay is also leaving Game Pass. The premise of the game is fishing and selling your catches to Moonglow Bay like your deceased partner wanted you to do. It’s the perfect comfort title that can be enjoyed easily and quickly, and has an adorable visual style that just screams cozy.

One of the more interesting titles departing from the Xbox Game Pass is Rainbox Six Extraction. The PvE title from Ubisoft seems like the perfect fit for the subscription service, but Xbox is making way for new experiences like the upcoming Minecraft Legends, which arrives on April 18.

The other games leaving Xbox Game Pass are Panzer Corps 2, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, The Long Dark, and The Riftbreaker. Remember that any game on the Xbox Game Pass can be purchased for 20% off, so take advantage of that and grab any soon-to-be-gone game before April 15!

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April:

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – April 4

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 12

NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 18

What do you make of the additions to Game Pass, and are you going to try and sneak in a play of any of the games leaving on April 15? Let us know down in the comments below.

