This Fan-Made Valorant Stop Motion Video Captures the Frustration of Ranked Solo Queue Players Perfectly

Valorant’s player base loves creating things, whether it’s fan-created trailers, crosshairs, and even stop-motion animation. Recently, the Valorant subreddit saw a short video featuring Reyna and Skye that hit a little too close to home for many players.

The stop-motion animation from user u/TheRealBirblady shows Skye and Reyna going to defuse a Spike on Ascent. Reyna goes to defuse while Skye’s voice lines start playing. However, something makes Reyna stop defusing and begin trolling.

Reyna ends up starting and stopping the Spike repeatedly. In the end, the two end up losing their team the game, and “defeat” comes across the screen.

While the stop-motion animation was brilliantly done and hilarious, the scene that plays out is all too familiar for players who solo queue. It’s not that uncommon for someone to not make the defuse for silly reasons, purposefully or not.

It’s even pretty realistic that someone spams the defuse so that their teammate can’t pull the defuse off. This is another way to throw a game or round. It’s not as funny when it actually happens in a game.

Regardless, the quality of the video itself is amazing. It’s clear that the creator spent a lot of time and effort crafting the map and figures, pulling clips of voice lines, and creating the stop-motion part. There’s no lack of creativity in the Valorant community, and this just solidified that.

