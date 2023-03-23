Top 7 Unique & Creative Valorant Crosshair Loadouts

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Look your best = feel your best = play your best

At times, playing Valorant is all about the competition — you want to play the best you can with the best crosshairs possible. Some people even choose to model their crosshairs after pro players’ crosshairs. However, sometimes playing Riot’s FPS game is about relaxing and just having fun with your friends. During these times, having a creative crosshair can make things even more fun.

Here are the top seven most unique and creative Valorant crosshair load-outs that you can import to your game immediately.

Flower Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Sakura Flower Code: 0;P;c;8;u;F28D9FFF;h;0;d;1;b;1;a;0.254;0t;3;0l;5;0o;0;0a;0.755;0f;0;1t;5;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Flower Power has never felt better than it does with this Valorant crosshair. The best part is that you can choose any color flower you like, tailoring it more to your personal tastes. There’s also something just hilariously ironic about using a beautiful flower to mow down your enemies.

An alternate version of this is the Sakura Flower crosshair. It’s the perfect one to use for anyone that has the Sakura skins (or wishes they did).

Mario Pipes Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Flappy Bird Code: 0;P;c;8;u;008000FF;t;3;o;1;b;1;0t;4;0l;0;0v;18;0g;1;0o;10;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Show your love for the classics with this awesome Mario Pipes crosshair. Is it absolutely ridiculous? Yes. Is it absolutely amazing? Also yes.

The iconic green pipes are large and will take up a lot of your vision, so only use this when you’re truly goofing around or playing a casual mode. The reactions from your teammates will be worth it.

There’s also a similar crosshair that uses only two of the pipes to create a pipe reminiscent of those in Flappy Bird.

Pokeball Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0t;10;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;5;1a;0;1f;0

Do you want to be the very best, like no one ever was? Well, this crosshair may not get you there, but you can feel nostalgic and show your love of Pokemon with the Pokeball crosshair.

Circle crosshairs were popular at one point in Valorant’s history, and this is just the premium version of them. There’s no way to make a circle look better than by pretending you’re on an adventure with your Pokemon while playing — Decidueye would approve.

Plus, it works pretty well if you’re someone who likes using shotguns.

Hashtag Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0b;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

The Hashtag crosshair (or number sign/pound sign for some) is perfect for anyone who wants a unique and creative crosshair that’s also pretty great to use. It’s small enough that it can be great for lining up headshots, and it’s not too distracting.

Plus, if you’re someone who posts Valorant content on social media, it’s a solid way to get people to check out your account. The crosshair can also make for great screenshots with some of the Valorant stickers, which can be used as pictures or intros/outros for content.

Lopsided Heart Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;8;u;F97AC0FF;h;0;d;1;b;1;z;3;f;0;m;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;F97AC0FF;s;0.823;o;1

If you’re looking for the ultimate creative, cute crosshair, check out this Lospided Heart crosshair. The sideways heart isn’t the easiest to shoot either, but it’s a unique twist on the standard heart crosshair that some use.

What better way to tell people you’re not toxic than a unique heart-shaped crosshair?

Glasses Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

The “Nerd Crosshair” coined by Jioon is one of the funniest Valorant crosshairs out there. As clips from the coach show, the glasses make hitting headshots hilarious. The glasses line up on enemies’ faces to create an overstyled look (double points if it’s on Chamber or Killjoy since they’re already wearing glasses).

Introducing the world's first Nerd Crosshair🤓 pic.twitter.com/xmQ6NmO0KA — jioon (@whoisjioon) August 26, 2022

Don’t let it fool you, though — it’s easy to get distracted when you’re playing dress-up with the enemy.

Tootsie Roll Crosshair

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Code: 0;P;c;8;u;FF7ED1FF;h;0;b;1;0t;5;0l;2;0v;0;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;5;1v;1;1g;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Anyone with a sweet tooth can have fun with this Tootsie Roll Valorant crosshair. However, it’s really for goofing around as it’s almost as bad as the Mario Pipes crosshair when it comes to visibility.

You can customize this crosshair further by using any color available. Since there are so many different flavors of Tootsie Rolls, it still makes sense and can look pretty cool.

What’s your favorite unique and creative Valorant crosshair? Share them with us in the comments or on social media. Be sure to drop the code so everyone can enjoy.

