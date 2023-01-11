All Valorant Maps & Rotation Explained

Valorant Episode 6 Act I: Revelation is here, and with it have come a few changes to Riot Games’ tac shooter. The most notable changes have come to the game’s map pool as fans are experiencing the return of a notorious map, the introduction of a new map, and the removal of two maps. Let’s clear the air surrounding the map pool; here’s what you need to know about all of Valorant’s maps and their rotation in episode six.

All Valorant Maps

In total, Valorant boasts 9 playable maps across its various modes. They are:

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Fracture

Haven

Icebox

Lotus

Pearl

Split

Valorant Map Rotation Explained

With the launch of Episode Six, the map rotation has changed to accommodate the addition of Lotus, as well as the return of Split. Heading into Act 1, the current map pool is:

Ascent

Fracture

Haven

Icebox

Lotus*

Pearl

Split

For the eagle-eyed readers, the map pool in total is now seven maps. Bind and Breeze have been moved back into the map vault, and in their place, Split and Lotus have entered the pool. Valorant veterans will remember that Split has returned after it was removed from the pool in June 2022, but its return sees the map receive quite a few changes.

The newest map is Lotus, and aside from its lush jungle visuals, it features a unique mechanic in the form of rotating doors that create monstrous amounts of noise. As with the launch of any new map, Lotus is only playable in a special Swiftplay playlist for one week, then it will join the Unrated and Competitive map pool.

The final note to end off with is the “why” factor. If you’re new to the game or never understood why the map pool shrinks with the addition of new maps, Riot Games has gone on record stating its desire to keep the map pool at seven maps. When a new map is introduced, maps are vaulted to round out the seven-map rotation based on player feedback, and will most likely return with reworks. Split was removed last year, Pearl took its place, and is now returning with a few changes. That said, Bind and Breeze will still be playable in modes except for Unrated and Competitive.

That’s all you need to know about all of the Valorant maps and their current rotation in episode six. Below, you’ll find plenty of Valorant-related content to guide you through the new season such as the breakdown of the new battle pass, the patch notes for Revelation, or a look at the new Araxys skin.

