Valorant Split Map Is Back & There are Lots of Changes; Full Overview, Screenshots, & Details

The big feature of Valorant’s Episode 6, Act 1, might be its new map Lotus, but there’s also another map returning that’s on everybody’s mind. Split is back in the rotation after a six-month hiatus and it has some new looks about it. Here we’ll be detailing the full overview of all the changes you need to know about.

All Changes in Valorant Map Split

The changes to Split aren’t a major overhaul, but there are a number of key areas around the map that have been changed in order to better balance it and make both attacking and defending more intuitive. Let’s break down each area. All images in this article are sourced from Riot Games.

Split A Main, Rafters, Heaven Changes

BEFORE AFTER

The first engagement area for Attackers has been widened and a small ledge added for mixups. The Boost box next to the orb has been reduced to give Attackers a new position looking into A site.

BEFORE AFTER

The under-over area on A Rafter has been removed, making this much easier to deal with as an Attacker.

BEFORE AFTER

The back section of A Heaven/Tower has been flattened to make the fight to Ramps easier for both teams.

Split Mid Changes

BEFORE AFTER

Players can now silently drop down Mid platform. The trick-jump up onto Mid box has also been removed for simplicity.

Split B Heaven, Site Changes

BEFORE AFTER

The Defender side jump-up box has been removed to simplify the space in B Heaven/Tower.

BEFORE AFTER

The hard corner here has been smoothed out beside B Rope to make clearing the spot easier.

Split will rejoin the map rotation next week, Tues/Wed (depending on your region), which will coincide with the launch of Episode 6, Act 1. Split will instantly join the Competitive queue, unlike Lotus which will only be available in Swift Play until the launch of Patch 6.1 a week later.

That does it for everything you need to know about the new version of Split in Valorant. For more on the game, check out some of the Episode 6-related content listed below. For the full Patch 6.0 notes, see here.

