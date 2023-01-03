Is Split Back in Valorant? Answered

Riot Games made the unexpected decision to remove Split from Competitive Valorant queues a couple of months back following the launch of Pearl. But nothing lasts forever, and the publisher actually stated at the time that the map would one day return. A recent trailer has raised hopes that might come sooner than later. Here’s what you need to know about whether Split is back in Valorant.

When Is Split Coming Back to Valorant? Answered

Split is not back in Valorant’s competitive queue at the time of writing. The recent release of the Ion 2.0 bundle trailer towards the end of the year, which took place entirely on Split, has apparently confused a lot of people into believing it was on the way back. That turned out not to be the case, but actually, Split is returning very soon.

The Ion 2.0 bundle trailer taking place on Split might actually have been a hint after all as the map will rejoin the rotation next week in addition to a brand new map!

If you remember, Riot Games plans to only ever have 7 Valorant maps in rotation at any one time, and since both Bind and Breeze are leaving the rotation, that leaves one slot open along with the new map. Split is taking that spot! It won’t return exactly the way you remember, though — there are said to be a few changes coming. We’ll have more on that soon.

For now, though, that’s everything there is to know about whether Split is back in Valorant. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the content listed below.

