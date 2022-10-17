The Ion 2.0 Bundle Trailer Will Have Valorant Fans Bidding RIP to Their Wallets

It’s happening, folks! The Ion 2.0 bundle, which was leaked late last week, has been officially revealed by Riot Games, and it looks just as incredible as fans of the original bundle would have hoped for. The announcement comes via one of the publisher’s typically stylish trailers, which showcases the karambit, Frenzy, Ares, Spectre, and Vandal in action for the very first time.

First impressions? The design, animations, and sound effects are top-notch and exactly what we would have expected from what has to be one of Valorant’s best-ever skin lines. Check it out for yourself:

The Ion 2.0 bundle is expected to arrive in stores later this week, Oct. 18/19 (depending on your region) along with the new Episode 5, Act 3 of content.

Ion 2.0 Bundle Price & Variants

The price of the bundle hasn’t yet been confirmed by Riot Games, but the original Ion bundle was a Premium Edition (PE) tier, which is 1775 VP ($23) per individual skin or 7,100 VP ($82) per bundle. The Ion 2.0 bundle will feature three different color variants: Blue/White, Green/Black, and Yellow/Red.

