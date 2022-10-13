New Valorant Ion 2.0 Skin Bundle Leaked & Possibly Launching Next Week

Riot Games has been quiet on the new premium weapon skin bundle to come along with the launch of Episode 5, Act 3 next week, which is somewhat unusual so close to release. It seems, though, the development team had a big surprise in waiting for us that might have unfortunately been leaked. The Ion 2.0 weapon skin bundle, which has been highly anticipated for a long time by fans, seems to be on the way.

That’s according to well-known leaker ValorLeaks, anyway. The Ion 2.0 bundle will reportedly feature the following weapons:

Vandal

Ares

Spectre

Frenzy

Karambit

Given how much hype we saw on Twinfinite for Vegod’s amazing mock-up of what an Ion Vandal might look like last week, we’re going to assume the Ion 2.0 bundle is going to be a massive seller.

The Ion 2.0 Bundle should be launching next week, Oct. 18/19, along with the launch of the new Act. This is, however, unconfirmed by Riot Games.

What do you think? Will you be copping the Ion 2.0 bundle if it does launch next week? Let us know in the comments below. If you haven’t already, check out Twinfinite’s wrap-up article on the new Agent Harbor, as well as our review of the battle pass skins.

