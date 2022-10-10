New Valorant Agent ‘Harbor’ (Mage): All Abilities & Information We Know So Far [UPDATE]

The first episode of Valorant’s Episode 5 saw the arrival of the new map Pearl, and there’s more content on the way in the form of a new Agent for the third Act coming next week. As we move closer to their anticipated release, we’re compiling a log of everything there is to know so far about Valorant’s Agent 21, codenamed Mage.

Update 10/10/2022: Riot Games has finally unveiled the first official image of Agent 21, who was codenamed Mage but will actually be called ‘Harbor’ when he hits Valorant next week for the start of Episode 5, Act 3. You can see the image above.

New Valorant Agent Codename ‘Mage’

We’re only a couple of weeks away from the Agent’s big launch, and so there’s a pretty substantial amount of teasers and leaks that provide a pretty decent overview of what to expect. For one thing, the codename, Mage, was uncovered by well-known Valorant data miner ValorLeaks a couple of months ago.

New Agent Codename: Mage | #VALORANT — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 24, 2022

Don’t expect the Agent to be called Mage, though — this is just a codename, just as Bounty Hunter was Fade’s codename and Sprinter was Neon’s.

What Agent Type Is Mage? Answered

Riot Games has recently revealed that Mage will be a Controller-type Agent, confirming our earlier suspicions which we had based on the fact that so few had been added to the game since launch.

There are only four controllers in Valorant: Brimstone, Omen, Viper, and Astra. The other Agent-types all have five, and the launch of Astra –the last Controller added to the game– was way back in February of 2021.

Valorant Agent Leak (Probably Fake)

Image Source: Reddit user https://www.reddit.com/user/Fun_Professional_480/

Now, let’s get the leak out of the way. Valorant’s upcoming Agent, codenamed Mage, possibly had their abilities leaked after an image surfaced over on Reddit a month or so ago. The image has not been officially recognized by Riot, and the more we look at it the more it doesn’t seem quite right. In fact, there has, in fact, been a claim made that the image was photoshopped and the abilities entirely fabricated, so take information pertaining to that aspect of this article with a heavy pinch of salt!

Valorant Agent Mage Lore

Image Source: Riot Games via Twinfinite Screen Grab

After the launch of a Valorant Public Beta Environment (PBE) build a few weeks back, we have some lore details about Mage, which have been added to the practice grounds. Taking a look around Brimstone’s office and the area underneath the range, there’s a reference to an individual named Varun Batra, who is a member of a new agency we haven’t heard of before called REALM. Varun Batra is said to be of interest to both the Alpha and Omega worlds (the two worlds in conflict according to Valorant lore). We are now certain that Varun Batra is Mage’s real name (though again, not their in-game name).

The name Varun Batra is of Indian origin, and there have actually been a number of teasers to suggest Mage is of Indian origin.

Update: Riot Games has today revealed a new teaser that, again, all but confirms Varun Batra is Indian. Check out the below sequence which features Killjoy and Astra as they zero in on a location in India:

The launch of Patch 5.07 also saw Cypher make an appearance in the in-game Range, where you can ask him about Batra. There are more references to India and the origins of his backstory:

Spotted on The Range—catch Cypher with intel on the next Agent. pic.twitter.com/PkUsscEx0i — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 5, 2022

The fact that Riot has opted to add an Indian Agent to the game actually makes a lot sense given that we know there’s a major Valorant community in India, and we haven’t had an Indian Agent in the game so far.

The folks at Valorant Update have already done some digging on the name Varun Batra and found that there is a similar name that crops up in Hindu mythology — Varuna. Varuna is the god of oceans in Hindu culture, which could possibly mean that Mage has some form of aquatic powers. This would fall in line with the elemental nature of other Agent abilities, such as fire (Phoenix), earth (Sage), and wind (Jett). Water is the only element not in the game so far (even if Sage’s Ice Wall appears as though it is related to water).

Image Source: Riot Games

Since the above image surfaced, Riot Games all but confirmed Agent 21’s abilities will be water-based, and that their origin will be Indian. This revelation came by way of a new “State of the Agents” developer blog in which senior producer John Goscicki said:

“Aside from Viper, introducing Controllers that can cover large open areas is a blue ocean of opportunity. We’ve let this soak long enough, and Agent 21 is almost ready to go out. I don’t want to flood you with too much information in this blurb here, so I’ll hold off on saying much more. “Jald hi milte hain.”

The article also featured the image above, which depicts an Indian-looking vista, Indian food, and an image of India itself.

Image Source: Riot Games via Twinfinite Screen Grab

The above image shows a symbol added to the board just opposite the range in the PBE servers, which some have speculated might also be related to some sort of Hindu symbol. Of course, this could also just be REALM’s symbol, which, as mentioned earlier, is an agency we haven’t heard of before in Valorant.

It’s worth noting that most of the recently added Agents to Valorant’s roster have all had symbols related to them in some way teased ahead of the game’s release, added to areas of existing maps, or other similar teasers.

Finally, if you’re wondering about the image we used for the thumbnail of this article, it’s the player card related to the Glitter skin-line in the latest battle pass. While the appearance of this lady likely doesn’t indicate that of Mage, we think her ethereal look might in some way be a teaser to Mage’s magical abilities.

Possible Valorant Agent Mage Abilities

The abilities listed below are from the Valorant Agent leak we cited previously, but if we’re honest, we don’t actually think they’re real. Still, so far, this is the only thing we have to go on and so we’ll keep them on this article until other details are discovered:

Tartarus Pit (Q): EQUIP a Tartarus charger. FIRE to launch a shot that deals some damage and slows players within the zone.

EQUIP a Tartarus charger. FIRE to launch a shot that deals some damage and slows players within the zone. Vision Taker (C): EQUIP a distortion wall launcher. FIRE to create a small line of distortion . Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

EQUIP a distortion wall launcher. FIRE to create a . Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through. Bubble(E): EQUIP bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

EQUIP bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through. Golem(X): EQUIP the Golem doll. Fire to throw down. All teammates will get a regeneration buff, and enemies will get decay debuff. Lands for a duration or until destroyed by enemies.

Again, these are entirely unconfirmed and might prove inaccurate. Based on the above information, however, the abilities do follow the water-based theme that Riot has now confirmed. Whether or not this is a direct link to the assumptions about Mage’s Indian origin and connection to Hindu mythology remains to be seen.

We’ll be keeping this article updated as we learn more over the coming weeks.

Update 10/10/2022: Riot Games has published another two teasers for Agent 21 via its Twitter channel, which is a short video sequence that adds weight to the notion of water being a primary source of his/her power. It also seems as though Agent 21 might ride a motorcycle of some description:

So, speaking of the coming weeks, how long until Agent 21 releases? Well, again, we don’t have official confirmation, but we’re almost certain that Mage will launch in two weeks’ time for the start of Episode 5, Act 3, which is likely to release on Oct. 18-19.

Indeed, if we compare the launch of Fracture last year to Chamber’s release date, who was the first Agent added to Valorant after Fracture, it was around 9 weeks. Since Pearl launched in late June, that would mean Act 2’s release would fall roughly 9 weeks after its launch and would follow a similar cadence.

Again, we’ll keep you posted with new information as and when we hear it. For now, that’s everything there is to know about Valorant Agent 21, Mage. For more content on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related pages below.

Related Posts