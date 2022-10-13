New Valorant Agent Harbor Gameplay Trailer Shows His Abilities in Action

It’s been six months since the launch of Fade, but at last, there’s a new Agent release to get excited about. Riot Games has today revealed the very first gameplay reveal for Harbor, showcasing the Indian controller’s water-themed abilities in action.

Here’s an overview of all the abilities if you haven’t yet read Twinfinite’s detailed article that compiles everything there is to know about Harbor:

High Tide (E) – EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water's path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED.

Cove (Q) – EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

Cascade (C) – EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED.

Reckoning (X) – EQUIP the full power of your Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are CONCUSSED.

Alexander Mistakidis, Designer at Riot Games commented on the goals when designing Harbor:

“We set out to create a Controller that didn’t have to go off into another world or look at a map to place their vision block. We also wanted to create an Agent that could compete with Viper on the maps where she is almost exclusively played.”

You can read more about the development of Harbor in Twininite’s dedicated article here.

Harbor is set to release next week, Oct. 18/19, in tandem with the launch of Episode 5, Act 3. If you’re curious about the upcoming battle pass that is also set for release alongside Harbor then here’s an article showing you what’s inside.