New Valorant Game Mode ‘Swift Play’ Is the Short & Sweet Experience You’ve Always Wanted

Valorant is getting a sizeable update before the end of the year, and it all kicks off today (or tomorrow if you’re not in the U.S). Along with all the Agent changes we’ve covered already today that is set to rebalance the meta, there’s a brand new game mode to dive into. It’s called Swift Play, and it’s basically a condensed Unrated experience that should work as a perfect mode for casual gameplay.

For Swiftplay, the first team to 5 rounds is the winner, with a 4 round half, modified in-game economy and bonus structure, as well as sudden death overtime.

It’s only in beta for the time being as Riot Games gathers feedback before putting the final touches on it, but you can play right away via the dedicated queue that will pop up as an option once you’ve installed the new patch.

A press release sent to Twinfinite explains that the “goal of this often requested game mode is to offer the core Valorant experience to players who have a lower time commitment, or want to get in as many reps in during a smaller window.”

Here’s the full breakdown of what’s involved in Swift Play:

Similar to the standard 5v5 Unrated mode, but condensed: First to 5 rounds, 4-round half Spike mode victory conditions Single Spike carrier Set Credit amounts granted at the start of the round 800 2400* Not including 600c bonus for winning pistol 4250 4250 Weapon and Credit carryover supported +600 credit bonus for winning pistol round Standard Kill bonuses (+200c) and Spike Plant bonuses (+300c) 2 Ult points granted at the start of each half Sudden death overtime Match time is approx. 15 minutes



So, there you have it. Will you be diving in later today? Let us know in the comment section below. Until then, check out our full overview of Patch 5.12 notes, as well as our detailed overview of the big Chamber nerf that’s also a part of the update.

