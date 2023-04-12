How to Get Secure & Scavenger Backpacks in DMZ

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty Season 3 has enhanced the Backpack inventory system further with its two new items of DMZ mode. Each has its own quirk for players to take advantage of, ultimately making the experience much more accessible than the previous version. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Secure and Scavenger Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where Do You Get Secure & Scavenger Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ? Answered

Secure and Scavenger Backpacks can be crafted through the new Bartering system at various Buy Stations. It may also be available with the standard looting of DMZ or purchasable in stations, but for now, it is likely easier to obtain them with recipes. You can use the following materials to make the Secure and Scavenger Backpack recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ:

Secure Backpack: Electric Drill, Gas Can, and Gold Skull

Electric Drill, Gas Can, and Gold Skull Scavenger Backpack: Battery, Canned Foods, and 2 Gun Cleaning Oil

Gas Cans and Electric Drills can be found in gas stations, while the Gold Skull is located in Room 302, Airdrops, and the Chemical Storage in Al Mazrah. The remaining items for the Scavenger Backpack are relatively easy to find as long as you explore and loot around the multiple map locations.

From there, players can select the ‘Barter’ section at the Buy Station and craft the items with the correct tools (if the product is not here, you may need to go to another station.)

Secure Backpacks are excellent for players who want to keep their items in between missions rather than converting them into XP after the completion of extraction. From non-Contrabands to non-on-soldier materials, the Active Duty Operator will keep these resources on, despite losing a match.

On the other hand, Warzone 2 DMZ’s Scavenger Backpacks maximize your inventory through the exchange of the third weapon slot. These products are typically best for scavenger-hunting missions, so you can load up on a hefty amount of items without the risk of having a full backpack.

Now that you know how to get the Scavenger and Secure Backpack in Warzone 2 DMZ, you can upgrade your gear for war. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on Ranked mode.

