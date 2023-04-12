DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots Explained: How They Work & What Items Are Shared Between Them

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 has drastically changed the layout and dynamics of DMZ mode. From a new Bartering system to Workbenches, you’ll have your hands full with the latest content, enhancing the team-based matches further. In this guide, we’ll help you understand the DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots by explaining how they work and what items you can expect.

Warzone 2 DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots, Explained

The Active Duty Slots in DMZ offer more individuality to the team, where each Operator has a unique set of skills and items for missions. As mentioned in the Warzone 2.0 blog post, you can think of the slots as “lives” in this particular game mode. Players will start with three slots of characters to choose from, and you can discover which on-soldier resources they have equipped.

Once the match begins, you can only use one Active Duty slot, and any items you pick up in the Exclusion Zone will only pertain to the selected individual.

If players fail to exfil, the Active Duty Operator will reset their streak, gear, and Dog Tag rarity. However, the remaining slots will not be impacted by these results, giving you more of a chance to start over with other items in the next mission.

Players can swap out Active Duty Operators anytime and will not lose out on progress after changing a character. It’s recommended to balance out each soldier with their own skillset; that way, you don’t have to rely on a specific team member. In addition, players will have an easier time going into the next “life” rather than starting from scratch.

What Items Are Shared Between Active Duty Operators in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The primary item that Active Operators share is the Contrabands, lootable weapons you can obtain in Warzone 2 DMZ missions. But, this new feature does not include keys, Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrades. As mentioned before, Exclusion Zone items are only available to the character that acquired them during battle.

The Operators will still have standard items, such as the Backpack, Plate Carrier, Killstreaks, Self-Revive, and Gas Mask. So, be sure to use them wisely while taking on a Contract, especially with the new Secure and Scavenger Backpack system.

That does it for our explanation of DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including how to unlock Alejandro and Valeria.

