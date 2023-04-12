How to Unlock Alejandro and Valeria Operators in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Activision

Much of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s content has been oriented around Alejandro and Valeria, two new operators who bring some style and smartness to the battle royale and annual CoD installment. With players eager to drop into their preferred title as one of the two operators, they’ll need to know how to unlock the Alejandro and Valeria operator skins in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to Unlock Alejandro and Valeria in MW2 Season 3

To get the basic versions of both operators, it’s incredibly simple. Players only need to purchase the Season 3 Battle Pass in MW2 or Warzone 2. Assuming you’ve played previous seasons, that should be easy to achieve with the CoD Points you’ve racked up.

Activision’s blog says: “Players who purchase the Season 03 Battle Pass can unlock the C0 Bonus Sector and gain immediate access to the default Skins for both Operators.”

Valeria (Left) and Alejandro (Right) Operator Skins | Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We don’t have every bonus or premium version of the two operators confirmed, but we know that completing the Battle Pass in its entirety grants access to ‘El Sin Nombre’ Valeria Operator Skin and the ‘Vaquero’ Alejandro Operator Skin as part of the Victory Sector of Season 3’s Battle Pass.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We can assume other versions will be made available in a variety of ways, whether from Battle Pass Sectors or Store Bundles.

Thankfully, unlocking the Valeria and Alejandro Operator skins is very easy in MW2 and Warzone 2. Once you’ve unlocked the skins, they’ll be accessible in either title. They dropped alongside the FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall weapons so, whatever you’re looking for from Season 3’s Battle Pass, you can get your hands on it without much trouble.

