How To Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, back when it was first launched, was promised to reinvigorate established aspects of the CoD formula. One way it has done has been via the introduction of Raids – a brand new coop mode under the Special Ops banner. However, players need a special ‘key’ to access the new game mode’s missions. Here’s how to get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

There are now two Atomgrad Raid Episodes players have to work their way through as part of a trio, with the second dropping as part of Season Two Reloaded.

Unlocking the Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Fortunately, there are three different ways for players to get their hands on a Raid Key, meaning you can drop into the Raid game mode regardless of what other CoD modes you enjoy. The three different methods of getting a Raid Key are outlined below:

Complete a specific Multiplayer or Special Ops Daily Challenge – these display at the top of the lobby menu and are usually simple to work through. Place Top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 playlist – that’s right, just sit in an Al Mazrah corner long enough and you’ll probably finish among the final twenty players; this will grant a Raid Key. Use the final extraction helicopter in Warzone 2.0 DMZ mode, while in possession of at least $30,000 cash – the exfil helicopter route allows DMZ players to earn Raid Keys, so long as they survive and accumulate the cash.

Completing any of the above objectives will grant players with a Raid Key. A single key grants access to MW2 Raids for a full week and allow the player with a key to bring squadmates, so not everyone has to work their way through a relevant challenge.

That is how to get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. We expect further Raids to drop with coming seasons, so be sure to check back to this list to get you into all the MW2 Special Ops action you want.

