A Classic Minecraft Dish Has Been Brought to Life With First-Ever Pringles Collaboration

If you ever wanted to try out one of Minecraft’s many dishes, you can now fulfill this desire with the latest Suspicious Stew Pringles flavor. Like the game, fans can get their grub on in real life by purchasing the product in selected stores, featuring a spicy kick to embody the meal’s stewy seasoning.

Players may recall the Suspicious Stew in-game recipe with its ingredients of a flower, red mushroom, brown mushroom, and a bowl. But, of course, the Pringles version differs from this approach by adding more flavoring, including dried potatoes, sugar, onion powder, and more.

The Minecraft and Pringles collaboration will only last for a limited time, but it isn’t entirely clear how long this duration will be. Aside from this new food item, fans can cook up a few dishes of their own with the recently released cookbook.

We're gonna let y'all cook. 🧑‍🍳



Gather, cook, and eat your way through Minecraft with the Minecraft: Gather, Cook, Eat! Official Cookbook! Recipes include Suspicious Stew, Buried Treasure Pie, and more.https://t.co/mBItsVE3sq pic.twitter.com/mDUPksA8Wq — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 10, 2023

The Gather, Cook, Eat! book showcases over 40 recipes to try out, such as a real-life rendition of the Suspicious Stew. You can also check out more meal ideas, like Baked Potato Bite, Buried Treasure Pie, and Mooshroom Burgers. Those who want to get a glimpse of these dishes can download the Flower Forest Greens and Blocks of Clay Fudge recipe cards on the official Minecraft website.

You can look forward to even more Minecraft content with the upcoming Trails and Tales update launch, exhibiting the latest mob, biome, and Archeology features. Crafters can also anticipate the release of Minecraft Legends to further their knowledge about the Overworld in a strategic action-based world.

So, while you’re waiting for the upcoming releases of these installments, you can stock up on your inventory with the Suspicious Stew Pringles and be ready for game day!

