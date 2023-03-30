When Does Minecraft Legends Come Out? Answered
Discover the lore of the Overworld!
The creators of Minecraft have debuted a new action strategy game to the franchise. Discover the secrets in Minecraft Legends, where you’ll fight against evil Piglins to protect the Overworld—interested in playing this epic game? Here’s when Minecraft Legends comes out.
Minecraft Legends Release Date
Minecraft Legends will release on April 18, 2023, with various global release times. This latest addition to the franchise will be available on multiple platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, as well as its Day One availability on Xbox Game Pass.
According to Minecraft Legends’ official Twitter, players can expect the following release times for its launch:
|Global Locations
|Release Times
|Seattle
|9 a.m. PDT
|New York
|12 p.m. EDT
|Sao Paulo
|1 p.m. BRT
|London
|5 p.m. BST
|Stockholm
|6 p.m. CEST
|New Dehli
|9:30 p.m. IST
|Tokyo
|1 a.m. JST (April 19)
|Sydney
|3 a.m. AEDT (April 19)
Explore the beautiful Minecraft world and build structures to defend yourself against the Piglins. The threat of danger draws near, yet bravery and friendship keep hope alive as you lead your allies into the battlefield to go down in history as the heroes of the Overworld.
With Minecraft Legends, you’ll learn all about the origins of the Overworld through storytelling. The tale has been passed down from generations of Villagers, with no records to prove its existence. But, fiction or not, the legend remains to tell the narrative of a courageous hero that saved the once peaceful world.
Now that you know when Minecraft Legends comes out, you can expect more updates as time progresses. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including the latest news about Version 1.20.
