Best MX9 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is chock full of weapons and attachments, encouraging players to experiment and discover new combinations to drop into the action. However, it can be tough to work out exactly which are worth using – which is where we come in. Here, we’re running through the best MX9 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 so, whichever title you’re enjoying right now, you know exactly how to maximize this powerful SMG.

Best MX9 Warzone 2 Build

In Warzone 2, the MX9 is a strong SMG by virtue of its range and lack of recoil. Its damage is pretty middling but it can certainly excel as a sniper support or alongside a LMG. Our recommended build is designed in conjunction with these strengths, improving accuracy and handling without discarding damage or recoil control.

The Cronen Mini Pro is ideal for the ranges the MX9 flourishes at, while the 32 Round Mag is essential because of the gun’s smaller default magazines.

We’re also adding the FTAC C11 Riser comb and the Bruen Q900 Grip, both of which improve ADS considerably and ensure you’ll be quick enough to compete with enemies up close.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Finally, the 508mm Rear Guard barrel improves range considerably, as well as aiding recoil control even more. It does slow ADS slightly, but it’s more than worth it for the aforementioned buffs and is negated in this build by the Comb and Rear Grip.

The result is a powerful all-round MX9, capable of competing with ARs at medium ranges but also outgunning SMGs at close-quarters. Whether it’s Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, this is the MX9 you’ll want.

Best MX9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you won’t need the same emphasis on range – but you’ll certainly want to keep the extended mags and attachments that speed up ADS. Resultantly, we’re kicking off our multiplayer loadout with the FTAC C11 Riser comb, Bruen Q900 Grip and 32 Round Mags.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Barrel: 16.5″ STB Factory

However, we’re swapping out the 508mm barrel for the 16.5″ STB Factory, which aids recoil without decreasing ADS to the same extent. That’s more important for the fast-paced and close-quarters environment of MW2 multiplayer; as is the VLK LZR 7MW. The laser will speed up ADS and aid your sprint to fire, making it ideal for the respawn game modes MW2 offers.

That’s all you need to know on what’s the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For more CoD: Warzone 2 tips and tricks, be sure to check out our related section below.

