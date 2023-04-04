Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 Map Codes

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has arrived, and brand-new creations have started to land in the Discover section. There are many vastly different maps, so we will help you keep track of the best ones using the new tools. Here are the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps codes.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 Best Maps

At the moment, none of these maps award any Battle Pass XP and are all about the experience.

Atlas OG Battle Royale – 2179-7822-3395v11

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When Creative 2.0 was first announced, one of the main things players looked forward to was getting to recreate early Fortnite maps. There was a bit of a competition between two major creative forces over who could remake the Chapter 1 map the fastest, and this is one of the results. 80 players at a time can enjoy the original Chapter 1 Season 3 map that brings up so much nostalgia for fans.

Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite – 4464-0648-9492v29

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is the other result of the race to recreate Chapter 1 Season 3, so players can compare the two to see if one group got it more correct. Just as with the AtlasCreative map, this also allows for 80 players and gives players the original loot pool from the start of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Forest Guardian – 0348-4483-3263v27

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Journey through an atmospheric forest, following an ancient-looking dragon. This map really shows off the scale of the new creative capabilities. Players start out armed with only a pickaxe as they must fight off wolves and other enemies to please the dragon.

The Space Inside – 9836-7381-5978v1

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Space Inside will take players through a series of escape rooms as they must discover the mystery of their surroundings. This map does interesting things with short cutscenes and first-person perspective to provide an experience not previously possible through creative maps.

Deserted: Domination – 8035-1519-2959v2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Pick from a handful of classes and engage in combat across a game mode similar to Call of Duty’s domination (hence the map name). The multiple classes are a nice change instead of having to follow the typical gameplay loop of earning coins to buy weapons every time.

Fort Shooter – 0389-0589-7317v13

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Enjoy a traditional Fortnite deathmatch reimagined as a first-person boomer shooter with the graphics to match. While first-person in Fortnite is still only a crosshair, the graphics are what should absolutely sell anyone on playing this map. Even the character models are properly redone in the Doom format, so it’s a whole experience and exactly what Creative 2.0 maps should present.

Reclamation – 1135-0371-8937v2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Players spawn aboard a spaceship and will experience a very cinematic opening into a 5v5 team deathmatch. The whole thing feels like a much more seasoned multiplayer experience, all the way down to the cutscene of the drop pods landing. The whole map is like someone recreated a match in Destiny’s Crucible PvP mode.

Gemstone Tycoon – 6265-7588-5080v3

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Take part in a factory roleplay and explore a huge facility that refines gemstones into random things. While these sorts of roleplay maps aren’t new to Fortnite, this one is intricate. The fact that it includes a detailed minimap should draw everyone to play it.

Pirate Adventure – 2810-0903-5967v2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Similar to Gemstone Tycoon, Pirate Adventure features a very detailed map that will prevent players from getting lost. The beginning cutscene of washing up on the beach really sets the scene of being stranded. This map also features its own leveling system, so you can really get into the pirate roleplay spirit.

How to Tell What Fortnite Maps Were Made Using Creative 2.0

The map card that gives details doesn’t have any indication of whether or not it was made using Creative 2.0. Instead, players will have to figure it out for themselves. But soon enough, all maps will be made with it, so there won’t be any guesswork. In the meantime, and using these six maps as an example, there are ways to tell.

The first indicator depends on how you load into the game. If there are cinematics that play before the actual map starts, it’s very obviously a Creative 2.0 map. These replace the previous countdown for the most part, and the entrance areas aren’t as crowded with banners and bright lights.

At least one of the Epic maps incorporated first-person, so that will certainly be a thing going forward.

In summary, if there are a lot of noticeable production quality improvements over the standard Fortnite maps, you’re definitely in Creative 2.0.

These are the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps currently available. This list will undoubtedly change as time passes, so don’t forget to keep checking back with us.

