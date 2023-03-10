All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Items & Rewards
Another Season, another Battle Pass. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here, and with it comes a brand new Battle Pass with a whole ton of rewards you can unlock even if you’re a free-to-play player. Here is the full list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass items and rewards.
All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
If you’ve played Fortnite before, you should know the drill by now. There are 100 tiers to the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and you can unlock tiers with stars, of which you get five for every level gained. And as always, the Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks, which you should be able to fork out without spending additional money, assuming you were able to complete last Season’s Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards
- Renzo the Destroyer loading screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- The Destroyer’s Destroyer harvesting tool
- Swag Shot emote
- Destroyer Signature Wrap
- Jaw Off emoticon
- Nemesis Block back bling
- Renzo the Destroyer outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards
- Renzo the Magnificent loading screen
- Starry Sockets Spray
- Skull-A-Tron style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Nemesis Box style
- Renzo Velocity Contrail
- Renzo the Magnificent style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards
- Imani loading screen
- Banner icon
- Vicious Vintage harvesting tool
- 100 V-Bucks
- Needle Dropper glider
- All-Nighter wrap
- Imani outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards
- Future-Fi Imani loading screen
- Arcade Cat spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Expressionism emote
- Future Dreams music
- The Boom style
- Future-Fi Imani style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards
- Thunder loading screen
- Monstrous Hunger spray
- Kaiju Cutter harvesting tool
- Thunder Bowl emoticon
- Stormcloud glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Thunder outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards
- Midnight Snack Thunder loading screen
- Sushi Sign backbling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Chef’s Special emote
- Gila Classic wrap
- Thunder Roll music
- Midnight Snack Thunder style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards
- Mystica loading screen
- Oni Teeth emoticon
- The Ashglow Blade harvesting tool
- 100 V-Bucks
- Remnant Blossom backbling
- Lost Meteor glider
- Mystica outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards
- Crimsonbloom Mystica loading screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Meteor Shower contrail
- Horizon’s Call wrap
- The Ashglow Blade style
- Banner Icon
- Crimsonbloom Mystica style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards
- Stray loading screen
- Fox Wayfinder backbling
- Stray Fox wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Stray’s Side Eye spray
- Skycarver glider
- Stray outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards
- Renegade Stray loading screen
- Standing Bow emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Foxfire Edge style
- Renegade Stray style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards
- Highwire loading screen
- Highwire Hop spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Neon Menagerie backbling
- Vital Music
- Plasmacore Claws harvesting tool
- Highwire outfit
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards
- Pack Leader Highwire loading screen
- Highwire Skymark contrail
- Scowl Skull emoticon
- Unseen Airdrifter style
- Neon Menagerie style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Pack Leader Highwire style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards
- River Empress Mizuki loading screen
- Flood wrap
- River Guardian backbling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Fan Attack spray
- Breaking Waves harvesting tool
- River Empress Mizuki style
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards
- Mizuki loading screen
- Wings of the Storm glider
- Reality Flow contrail
- Banner Icon
- Miffed Mizuki emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Arrival of the Empress emote
And those are all of the Battle Pass rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more Fortnite-related content, including our first look at the map changes, the game’s update size, as well as the launch trailer for MEGA City itself.
