All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

fortnite chapter 4 season 2
Image Source: Epic Games
Get your V-Bucks ready!
Another Season, another Battle Pass. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here, and with it comes a brand new Battle Pass with a whole ton of rewards you can unlock even if you’re a free-to-play player. Here is the full list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass items and rewards.

All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

If you’ve played Fortnite before, you should know the drill by now. There are 100 tiers to the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and you can unlock tiers with stars, of which you get five for every level gained. And as always, the Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks, which you should be able to fork out without spending additional money, assuming you were able to complete last Season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Renzo the Destroyer loading screen
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Banner Icon
  • The Destroyer’s Destroyer harvesting tool
  • Swag Shot emote
  • Destroyer Signature Wrap
  • Jaw Off emoticon
  • Nemesis Block back bling
  • Renzo the Destroyer outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Renzo the Magnificent loading screen
  • Starry Sockets Spray
  • Skull-A-Tron style
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Nemesis Box style
  • Renzo Velocity Contrail
  • Renzo the Magnificent style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Imani loading screen
  • Banner icon
  • Vicious Vintage harvesting tool
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Needle Dropper glider
  • All-Nighter wrap
  • Imani outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Future-Fi Imani loading screen
  • Arcade Cat spray
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Expressionism emote
  • Future Dreams music
  • The Boom style
  • Future-Fi Imani style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Thunder loading screen
  • Monstrous Hunger spray
  • Kaiju Cutter harvesting tool
  • Thunder Bowl emoticon
  • Stormcloud glider
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Thunder outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Midnight Snack Thunder loading screen
  • Sushi Sign backbling
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Chef’s Special emote
  • Gila Classic wrap
  • Thunder Roll music
  • Midnight Snack Thunder style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Mystica loading screen
  • Oni Teeth emoticon
  • The Ashglow Blade harvesting tool
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Remnant Blossom backbling
  • Lost Meteor glider
  • Mystica outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Crimsonbloom Mystica loading screen
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Meteor Shower contrail
  • Horizon’s Call wrap
  • The Ashglow Blade style
  • Banner Icon
  • Crimsonbloom Mystica style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Stray loading screen
  • Fox Wayfinder backbling
  • Stray Fox wrap
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Stray’s Side Eye spray
  • Skycarver glider
  • Stray outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Renegade Stray loading screen
  • Standing Bow emote
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Banner Icon
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Foxfire Edge style
  • Renegade Stray style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Highwire loading screen
  • Highwire Hop spray
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Neon Menagerie backbling
  • Vital Music
  • Plasmacore Claws harvesting tool
  • Highwire outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Pack Leader Highwire loading screen
  • Highwire Skymark contrail
  • Scowl Skull emoticon
  • Unseen Airdrifter style
  • Neon Menagerie style
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Pack Leader Highwire style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • River Empress Mizuki loading screen
  • Flood wrap
  • River Guardian backbling
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Fan Attack spray
  • Breaking Waves harvesting tool
  • River Empress Mizuki style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games via Shiina
  • Mizuki loading screen
  • Wings of the Storm glider
  • Reality Flow contrail
  • Banner Icon
  • Miffed Mizuki emoticon
  • 100 V-Bucks
  • Arrival of the Empress emote

And those are all of the Battle Pass rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more Fortnite-related content, including our first look at the map changes, the game’s update size, as well as the launch trailer for MEGA City itself.

