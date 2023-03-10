All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Items & Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

Another Season, another Battle Pass. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here, and with it comes a brand new Battle Pass with a whole ton of rewards you can unlock even if you’re a free-to-play player. Here is the full list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass items and rewards.

All Battle Pass Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

If you’ve played Fortnite before, you should know the drill by now. There are 100 tiers to the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and you can unlock tiers with stars, of which you get five for every level gained. And as always, the Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks, which you should be able to fork out without spending additional money, assuming you were able to complete last Season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 1 Rewards

Renzo the Destroyer loading screen

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

The Destroyer’s Destroyer harvesting tool

Swag Shot emote

Destroyer Signature Wrap

Jaw Off emoticon

Nemesis Block back bling

Renzo the Destroyer outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 2 Rewards

Renzo the Magnificent loading screen

Starry Sockets Spray

Skull-A-Tron style

100 V-Bucks

Nemesis Box style

Renzo Velocity Contrail

Renzo the Magnificent style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 3 Rewards

Imani loading screen

Banner icon

Vicious Vintage harvesting tool

100 V-Bucks

Needle Dropper glider

All-Nighter wrap

Imani outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 4 Rewards

Future-Fi Imani loading screen

Arcade Cat spray

100 V-Bucks

Expressionism emote

Future Dreams music

The Boom style

Future-Fi Imani style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 5 Rewards

Thunder loading screen

Monstrous Hunger spray

Kaiju Cutter harvesting tool

Thunder Bowl emoticon

Stormcloud glider

100 V-Bucks

Thunder outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 6 Rewards

Midnight Snack Thunder loading screen

Sushi Sign backbling

100 V-Bucks

Chef’s Special emote

Gila Classic wrap

Thunder Roll music

Midnight Snack Thunder style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 7 Rewards

Mystica loading screen

Oni Teeth emoticon

The Ashglow Blade harvesting tool

100 V-Bucks

Remnant Blossom backbling

Lost Meteor glider

Mystica outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 8 Rewards

Crimsonbloom Mystica loading screen

100 V-Bucks

Meteor Shower contrail

Horizon’s Call wrap

The Ashglow Blade style

Banner Icon

Crimsonbloom Mystica style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 9 Rewards

Stray loading screen

Fox Wayfinder backbling

Stray Fox wrap

100 V-Bucks

Stray’s Side Eye spray

Skycarver glider

Stray outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 10 Rewards

Renegade Stray loading screen

Standing Bow emote

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Foxfire Edge style

Renegade Stray style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 11 Rewards

Highwire loading screen

Highwire Hop spray

100 V-Bucks

Neon Menagerie backbling

Vital Music

Plasmacore Claws harvesting tool

Highwire outfit

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 12 Rewards

Pack Leader Highwire loading screen

Highwire Skymark contrail

Scowl Skull emoticon

Unseen Airdrifter style

Neon Menagerie style

100 V-Bucks

Pack Leader Highwire style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 13 Rewards

River Empress Mizuki loading screen

Flood wrap

River Guardian backbling

100 V-Bucks

Fan Attack spray

Breaking Waves harvesting tool

River Empress Mizuki style

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Page 14 Rewards

Mizuki loading screen

Wings of the Storm glider

Reality Flow contrail

Banner Icon

Miffed Mizuki emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Arrival of the Empress emote

And those are all of the Battle Pass rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more Fortnite-related content, including our first look at the map changes, the game’s update size, as well as the launch trailer for MEGA City itself.

