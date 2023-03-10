What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Map Looks Like

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Season 2 brings us to MEGA City, a futuristic, neon-themed version of Tokyo, and there are plenty of new locales to explore. The name of the game remains the same of course; you’ll still be battling other players to be the last one standing, but knowing what the battlefield looks like will undoubtedly give you an edge. Here’s a quick look at the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Map Revealed

First off, we don’t quite have a proper look at the full map just yet for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but we’ll be updating this article as soon as we do.

That being said, there are quite a few significant map changes for Season 2, including movement grids, more compact spaces, and a ton more verticality. You can check out the images down below for a quick look at some of the points of interest:

New Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Wondrous Waterfalls

The Dojo

Shogun’s Square

The Blossom

Peaceful Pond

There are a total of five new locations included in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. They’re all Japanese-themed of course, and seem to feature a nice blend of traditional and modern Japanese sensibilities.

These are all of the named locations that we know of for the time being, and if there are even more to be added, we’ll be sure to update this article once we’ve explored it for ourselves.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the rest of our Fortnite-related content, including the latest updates on server downtime, as well as a look at the new Eren Yeager skin coming this season.

