All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Leaks & Rumors

Image source: Epic Games

The next Fortnite season is right around the corner!

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is just around the corner, and the loopers are highly anticipating its release. As is tradition, the game fans are eager to know what Epic Games has in store for them when it comes to the next season’s content. As a result, they are flocking to the internet for any leaks or rumors about the upcoming season. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most exciting Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks and rumors that have been circulating online.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Compilation of Leaks and Rumours

Since the next Fortnite season is a few days away, the social media platforms are filled to the brim with a ton of leaks and rumors. However, we’ve only compiled the leaks from reliable data miners with a fantastic record of predicting content. Yet, it’s worth noting that the following information has not been confirmed officially. Therefore, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Attack on Titan Crossover

Fortnite has shown numerous collaborations with big names over time, and rumors are circulating that Epic Games may collaborate with the Japanese animated series Attack on Titan to introduce an exclusive battle pass. Reliable leakers ShiinaBR and HYPEX have confirmed that the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass includes Attack on Titan’s cast as playable characters, including the protagonist, Eren Yeager.

FORTNITE x ATTACK ON TITAN – SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS 🔥



Received reliable info with @ShiinaBR that Eren Yeager is the secret skin. pic.twitter.com/2Rc3fGK8dW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 1, 2023

Additionally, recent data mining reports have uncovered some files that suggest the possibility of bundled Fortnite Attack on Titan items. These include a Scout Regime Salute emote, a Crossed Swords banner icon, an “Ice Fist” of a Titan pickaxe, and an animated emoji.

Season 2 Teaser – Bustling Street

In a most recent Tweet, another Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, uncovered the first poster of the next season. The Tweet includes two images highlighting two different words in the Japanese language, which translates into Bustling Street and Bustling. As of now, we don’t know how these terms are related to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Chapter 4 – Season 2 teaser posters got decrypted around an hour ago pic.twitter.com/9yplI7rEIB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 6, 2023

First Person Mode

The leaks for Fortnite’s first-person mode have been circulating for a while now, but all of them were based on some weird glitch. However, it’s been confirmed that a brand new FPP gameplay mode is coming next season.

FIRST-PERSON IS COMING NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same source who contacted @HYPEX & me about all the other real leaks also told us about that one! pic.twitter.com/iq2EPbQALe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 4, 2023

New Star Wars Skins

Another round of Fortnite x Star Wars crossover is expected to occur soon as leakers have confirmed that at least two new Star Wars skins will be released during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Unfortunately, the names of these skins haven’t been revealed yet. Players will also get access to Force Power alongside the lightsabers to battle against their foes.

At least two new STAR WARS skins will be released during Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2!



Both of these skins are set to be male, comment your guesses below!



(Information by @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/zhzgdC4Lxu — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 3, 2023

Battle Pass Skins

As always, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will feature a new battle pass, which allows players to unlock new skins, emotes, and other items as they progress through the season. When it comes to the character outfits, the leakers have revealed eight new skins along with their accessories.

FIRST LOOK AT THE ENTIRE SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS 👀🔥



This list is 100% confirmed as the person who contacted both @HYPEX & me was able to send us very good evidence of all the leaks! pic.twitter.com/8EAHniT6o8 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 3, 2023

Neon Versions of the Vehicles

Epic Games is expected to revamp its most assets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. As per insider information, ‘Neon City’ versions of in-game vehicles are reportedly in the works, featuring a variety of color schemes. This includes Aqua, Deep Blue, Pink Blast, and Sea Foam variants.

A Neon City version of the vehicles in Fortnite is being worked on for Chapter 4 – Season 2 with the following color schemes:



– Aqua

– Deep Blue

– Pink Blast

– Red

– Sea Foam — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023

New Resident Evil Skins

Fortnite’s collaboration with Resident Evil is inarguably one of the most successful partnerships for game developers. Considering this, Epic Games is planning to bring new Resident Evil character skins – Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield to Fortnite’s item shop.

FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL



Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield will be coming to the Item Shop in Chapter 4 – Season 2, according to information sent to @HYPEX & me! pic.twitter.com/E6jESYwTwV — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2023

Overall, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is going to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. While it remains to be seen whether these rumors and leaks are accurate, one thing is for sure – Fortnite fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

Overall, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is going to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. While it remains to be seen whether these rumors and leaks are accurate, one thing is for sure – Fortnite fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

