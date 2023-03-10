Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Goes Full Cyberpunk in Launch Gameplay Trailer

Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games has released the first gameplay trailer for the impending launch of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2. The short video features many new locations, weapons, vehicles, and more that we can expect in the new season.

Chapter 4 Season 2 is being called MEGA and features a new point of interest on the map called Mega City, a futuristic neon city filled with skyscrapers. As shown in the trailer, these skyscrapers will have giant rails attached among them that players will be able to grind on and shoot at other enemies while riding.

The map will be changing its aesthetic from Chapter 4 Season 1’s slight medieval theme to a resemblance of Japan. It will have both the Tokyo-like Mega City and the traditional Japanese architecture of the countryside along with cherry blossom trees.

The new mythic weapon for Chapter 4 Season 2 will be a futuristic Katana that can cut down enemy players and travel long distances in a dash. Other new weapons shown off in the trailer include a new battle rifle and shotgun.

As revealed earlier this week, Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager will be in the game as an earnable skin. Meanwhile, his thrusters could be an in-game item as he uses them to travel across the environment in the trailer.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will begin on Friday, March 10 on all platforms following a brief downtime for maintenance.

