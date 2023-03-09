Eren Yeager & Attack on Titan Rumble Their Way Into Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Over the last few seasons, Fortnite has continued to prove itself as a haven for anime collaborations. From Naruto to My Hero Academia, players have been able to play as some of the most popular characters while earning that Victory Royale. A new announcement from Epic Games has revealed that Attack on Titan will be added to that list of crossovers when Chapter 4 Season 2 starts on Friday, March 10.

Attack on Titan protagonist (most of the time) Eren Yeager will join the game, and that might mean there will also be a special themed area on the new map. While the third chapter of the battle royale was mostly focused on Marvel, the fourth chapter could very well be when the anime lovers are given their turn.

This also has some huge implications for the future of Fortnite and anime. Up to now, every series that has been incorporated into Fortnite has been from the Shonen Jump label. However, Attack on Titan is published by Kodansha, which opens up a whole new avenue for other collaborations. For those maybe not aware of the difference, this means that Fortnite could someday collab with Fairy Tail, The Seven Deadly Sins, Bleach, or Vinland Saga.

Attack on Titan recently aired the first part of its The Final Chapters specials that will bring about the end of the anime adaptation, which means this crossover couldn’t have come at a better time. With the new season right around the corner, there won’t be much of a wait to see the true scope of Attack on Titan joining the Fortnite family of anime.

Related Posts