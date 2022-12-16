All My Hero Academia Skins & Cosmetics in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The highly anticipated crossover between Fortnite x My Hero Academia is all set to go live today. As a result of this partnership, Fortnite developers will incorporate a bunch of new funky anime skins and cosmetics that have already been leaked, thanks to reliable Fortnite data miners. So without any further ado, here’s a quick overview of all the leaked My Hero Academia Skins skins and cosmetics in Fortnite.

Fortnite x My Hero Academia – Skins and Cosmetics

Similar to the previous anime collabs, the latest Fortnite crossover with My Hero Academia brings four new cosmetics for the popular anime characters, including Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. These cosmetics and skins will be a part of the Bundle which can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop starting December 16, 2022, at 7 AM ET.

Izuku Midoriya – 1,600 V-Bucks

Image source: Epic Games

Izuku Midoriya is the main protagonist of the My Hero Academia, who discovered that he had what it takes to be a hero and inherited the One For All Quirk. Besides the Izuku Midoriya Outfit itself, the cosmetic is paired with the All Might Collectible Back Bling, a reactive Back Bling that will cheer you on to victory with each elimination you get. Finally, you will also get a Blackwhip Axe Pickaxe to complete the cosmetic set.

Image source: Epic Games

All Might – 2,000 V-Bucks

Image source: Epic Games

All Might, also known as Toshinori Yagi, is the Predecessor Superhero of the My Hero Academia franchise. The character is also regarded as the Symbol of Peace and Midoriya’s mentor by anime fans. The All Might Outfit’s built-in transformation emote coupled with Principal Nezu Back Bling and the All Smite Pickaxe.

Image source: Epic Games

Katsuki Bakugo – 1,500 V-Bucks

Image source: Epic Games

The deuteragonist of the series, Katsuki Bakugo, studies at U.A. High School. He aims to be the greatest Hero and is naturally talented in combat and battle skills. In Fortnite, Katsuki’s outfit is featured with the Grenade Backpack Back Bling, perfect for battle, and the Cluster Buster Pickaxe, which is another accessory that matches Bakugo.

Image source: Epic Games

Ochaco Uraraka – 1,500 V-Bucks

Image source: Epic Games

Ochaco Uraraka, a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, aims to be a Hero who can save not only citizens but other Heroes as well. Her outfit includes Uravity Booster Back Bling and the Uravity Smasher Pickaxe.

Image source: Epic Games

That is all you need to know about all the leaked My Hero Academia Skins skins and cosmetics in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get MrBeast skin in Fortnite what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.

