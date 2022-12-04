How to Get MrBeast Skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has seen many collaborations among real-life celebrities, influencers, and fictional characters such as both Marvel and DC superheroes. Epic Games has now made a playable version of famous YouTuber MrBeast into the game. Here is how to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTube personality that has quickly rose to prominence with views in the hundreds of millions of large scale stunts, contests, and massive amounts of charity. He has also opened his own burger restaurant and has his own line of chocolate bars.

The MrBeast YouTube channel currently sits at 115 million subscribers, with the most-viewed video being his “$450,000 Squid Game in Real Life!” video, with 311 million views.

Can You Get the MrBeast Skin in Fortnite Right Now?

The YouTuber was first spotted in Fortnite with the Fracture finale event that transitioned Chapter 3 Season 4 into Chapter 4 Season 1. He briefly appeared in the ending cinematic being dragged through space by a tentacle as the island was reforming itself.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Despite the tease of the virtual MrBeast in Fortnite, there is currently no confirmed method on how to get the MrBeast skin. The skin is not part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, so a more likely scenario is that the skin would be made available for purchase with V-Bucks from the in-game store. We will have more information on the MrBeast skin and other cosmetics that could come bundled with it when it is officially revealed.

That is how to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides including the Chapter 4 Season 1 update size, what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts