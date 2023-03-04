When Does the Next Part of Attack on Titan Come Out?
Either the end or the middle of the end.
With the first Attack on Titan special having finally dropped on Crunchyroll after a gap of almost a year since the last bit of season four, fans are already eager for the next chunk of the story. There is just about no more manga to adapt, but what remains is still being lovingly animated. Here’s everything there is to know about when the next part of Attack on Titan season four will be coming out.
When Does Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Special 2 Come Out
The only window that has been given regarding the release date of Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 2 is that it should be out sometime in the Fall. This is a rather open window and only adds more months to a season that first started back in December 2020.
On top of that, there’s some speculation that The Final Chapters won’t only be told through these two parts, and a third will be needed to cap off Hajime Isayama’s epic story. If this turns out to be true, there probably won’t be anything official said until the second special has aired or around the same time.
If fans find themselves entirely unwilling to wait for the ending to be animated, the first special took place through a chunk of volume 33, with only volume 34 remaining. There would be plenty of time to get your hands on a copy of the manga finale and read the ending before watching it stream on Crunchyroll or Hulu to cut some time off the wait.
This is everything we know about when the next part of Attack on Titan season four will be coming out. You can find more Attack on Titan news and content in the links below as the wait begins for more anime.
- When Does Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special English Dub Come Out?
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Leaks Have Started & an Attack on Titan Crossover Is Seemingly Confirmed
- 6 Attack on Titan Manga Moments That Should Have Been in the Anime
- For the Love of Ymir MAPPA, Make the Attack on Titan Finale a Movie
- Attack on Titan Creator: “No Plans for Spin-offs at This Time”