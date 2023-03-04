When Does Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special English Dub Come Out?

Image Source: MAPPA

The massive anime is finally headed into the home stretch, as the first part of the finale has now been aired on Crunchyroll. However, there are likely fans that are so used to hearing Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Yeager that they might want to wait for the English dub’s release. Here’s everything we know about when the Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 English dub will be coming out.

At this moment, there isn’t any word on when fans can expect Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 to premiere in English. However, there’s plenty of reason to hope the wait won’t be all that long because this year will be the third anniversary of The Final Season.

Throughout season 4 of Attack on Titan (which is still technically what this is), the English release has only lagged behind the subbed release by around a month. So with that in mind, it would be reasonable to expect the English dub of Attack on Titan The Final Chapter Special 1 right around April 7. This is the most likely possibility, as it’s the first Friday of April.

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 2 & 3 English Dub Release Date

Currently, there isn’t a set release date for Special 2, and all we know is that it will be out sometime in the fall. There are also rumors that there will be a Special 3, but nothing has been confirmed, including even a release window, so we’ll have to check back on that one.

This is everything we know about when the Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 English dub will be coming out. Those looking for other Attack on Titan news and features should check out the links below.

