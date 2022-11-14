Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Teased in New Key Art

Image Source: MAPPA

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 is shaping up to be something very special.

While it certainly feels like the Attack on Titan anime is being drawn out a little much, we at least have something new to share with you today. Sadly, it isn’t a premiere date, though that is still coming at some point hopefully in early 2023. Instead, we have a great piece of art to show you that should once again get your blood boiling for more Attack on Titan.

This new piece of key art comes to us from the anime haven over at Crunchyroll. You can see their tweet below with the awesome image included.

#BREAKING: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Looms Large in New Key Visual



💥MORE: https://t.co/wdWz5vFXLA pic.twitter.com/RfKrCoYCbW — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) November 13, 2022

The following contains spoilers for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2, continue only if you’re all caught up.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 left off with the dreaded Rumbling bringing the Wall Titans down on everyone outside of Paradis. Eren himself, in Titan form, is along the Rumbling, but no one truly knows in what state. The final episode focused largely on the world outside of Paradis, just for it to be threatened at the end by the threat that the Rumbling presents.

If you find you truly can’t wait for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3, you can always turn to the finished manga, though. Part 2 ended at roughly chapter 130 of the manga, which is part of volume 32. Seeing as the finale of the series was volume 34, there wouldn’t even necessarily be that much to read.

We will definitely be sure to keep you informed when we know more about the premiere date of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3.

