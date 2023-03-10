Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance? Downtime Explained

Source: Epic Games

Are you wondering why Fornite is currently undergoing maintenance? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered in this guide that explains the game’s downtime and what you can expect in the future. We’ll also provide details about how long these segments last and when you can play the latest update.

Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance?

As of right now, Fortnite is undergoing maintenance because the developers are setting up for the release of Chapter 4 Season 2 and this requires taking the servers down to update them with the latest patch.

Downtime for v24.00 #FortniteMega has begun. Matchmaking is now disabled. pic.twitter.com/ctM6zNgPyx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 10, 2023

The server downtime started at 2 a.m. Eastern Time, and is expected to last for about five hours, which means that servers should be back up at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time, on March 10.

If you want to check the status of Fortnite, you can check out Epic Games Public Status or Fornite Status’ official Twitter to keep up to date with the recent news:

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is set to include an exciting new crossover skin featuring Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, as well as a bright neon theme set in MEGA, a futuristic, cyberpunk version of Tokyo.

That does it for our guide about why Fortnite is undergoing maintenance.

