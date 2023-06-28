All Only Up Speedrun Records: Any%, Glitches, Unrestricted, Fastest Completion

Image Source: SCKR Games

Exactly how fast have players been able to get all the way up?

Only Up is the most recent game to be embraced by the streaming community. It’s a game where the only goal is to platform higher and higher to the ultimate ending goal. This simple premise has also made it appeal to speedrunners. As expected, there are already speedrunning records for Only Up, and we’ve collected them all.

All Speedrun Records for Only Up

For those who may not understand speedrunning terms, “Any%” refers to simply beating the game. It doesn’t have to be a thorough 100% finish, as any finish is a legitimate record. Records also have two classifications regarding if players exploited any known bugs/glitches during their run. If they did, it is considered an “Unrestricted” time. As you might expect, there is a massive discrepancy between legitimate runs and those that use glitches.

These are the current Any% records on Speedrun.com for Only Up as of June 28, 2023:

The Glitchless Any% record belongs to Distortion2 with a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds.

The Unrestricted Any% record belongs to ShadeYT with a time of 33 seconds.

The above records involve using a bed in the early game for an extra skip. But, a different listing of records excludes the bed skip. There is much less of a gap between these times.

The Glitchess Bedless Any% record belongs to supr3me with a time of 50 minutes and 39 seconds .

. The Unrestricted Bedless Any% record belongs to wu_hui_NoreGret with a time of 41 minutes and 16 seconds.

At the time of writing, only three players have recorded a time on a 100% run with all collectibles obtained. The fastest of these was wRadion, with a time of 30 minutes and 29 seconds.

If you would like to try your hand at Only Up to test yourself against these speedrunning records, it is available through Steam.

Speedrunners are some of the most determined gamers, considering that it wasn’t long before Elden Ring released that someone beat it in under half an hour. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has also received plenty of love from the speedrunner community.

