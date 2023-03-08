If you’ve been enjoying HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation then you’ll have noticed its terrifying, grim world makes for a fascinating setting. But would you want to live there? Probably not. Actually, definitely not. Taking on hordes of infected and gangs of ruthless bandits is exciting from the safety of your couch, but I think it’s safe to say the majority of us wouldn’t last three seconds in post-apocalyptic Seattle.

We’ll never find out, thank god. But just for the sake of fun, we’ve devised a little scenario that’ll put your survival decision-making to the test. If you think you can survive The Last of Us’ world just as Ellie and Joel continue to do in the show then see how you go by answering the following 10 questions.

Alright then, let’s begin!

Would You Survive The Last of Us’ World? Take This Quiz to Find Out The camp's fuel situation is getting critical. Petrol is needed from the city to keep the generators working. You’ve volunteered for the 25 mile solo journey. Luckily, the camp is well stocked with guns and ammo; choose your loadout. Shotgun, Rifle + Scope, Magnum, Explosives, Molotov, Stun Traps, Flash Light, Flare Gun Pistol + Silencer, Knife, Face Mask, Bandages, Large Backpack, Flare Gun, Additional Crafting Materials Pistol, Rifle, Axe, Bandages, Flash Light, Face Mask, A Donkey to Carry Supplies, Flare Gun Shotgun, Pistol + Silencer, Axe, Face Mask, Bandages, extra ammunition, Flare Gun Some way into your journey, you unexpectedly pass through a deserted village. You could stop and see if there’s something worth taking, or you could press on get to the city before nightfall. Which is it? Radio into Camp and Ask What to do Press on to the city Stop and raid houses for supplies Emerging on the other side of the deserted village you spot smoke up in the hills. It could be folks in need of rescue from the cold. It could also be a hostile gang. What’s the call? Check it out, best to gather intel Radio in what you see, then move out toward the city and your mission. Call out to them, make your presence known, then hide and wait to see who comes. Ignore it, stay focused on the task at hand. There's no time to waste. You hear a twig snap, then a moan. Runners! Shit, there are at least five of them heading your way and they've got the attention of whoever's campfire you saw smoking before. They're also closing in on your position and don't sound very friendly. What's the call? Stealth your way out of there, calmly, and don't engage. The runners haven't seen you and neither have the people. Cause a distraction and send the runners toward the people -- let them fight it out while you move on. Radio in to the camp, report, and ask them for the best course of action. Infected and bandits at the same time? Run! Forget stealth, you've got to move quickly to stay alive. As it happens, moving out of danger has forced you toward the now-deserted campfire. Luckily, the bandits are now occupied. But there's someone else here. It's a young man, he's beaten up pretty good and looks weak. What do you do? Patch him up, give him supplies, and tell him where your camp is. Take the poor guy with you, he needs your help and you have to means to fix him up. Untie him, bandage his wounds, give him your flare gun and tell him to hide. Radio your camp and let them know to watch out for his signal. Leave him. He'll only slow you down and you don't have resources to waste. Finally, back on the road. You've put some distance between yourself and the chaos behind, but now it really is getting late. What's the call? Press on, get to the city at all costs. Your people need the fuel and there's no time to waste. Find somewhere secure and make camp for the night. It's too dangerous to travel in the dark. The next day you arrive at the city. It looks like a war zone. Abandoned vehicles litter the roads, buildings are falling apart. It's tough terrain to cross. You spot a subway station, and three stops down is exactly where you need to go. What's the call? You can handle the infected if they're down there. Walking the subway tracks will save you hours of time and keep you hidden from any spying eyes in the city. Subway? No thanks. There's probably infected down there, and we don't even know if the tracks are clear. You made it to the petrol station, but the tanks were empty. Luckily, you found a note pointing you to a nearby truck loaded with fuel to siphon, but you'll need to cross a river to get there. There's one piece of essential equipment on the ground, which is it? A larger fuel container than the one you brought. A satchel containing weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, and two brand new radios. A long hose. A rope. You've got the fuel and you're heading out of the city via a different route than when you arrived. It's a shortcut, but between you and safety is a suburb full of Clickers and Shamblers. What's the correct strategy? Create a distraction and then make a run for it. Take them on aggressively. You don't fear the infected and you have plenty of ammunition. Take them on stealthily. There's too many to handle and both types of infected won't attack if you're quiet. Turn around and retrace your steps. It's going to lose you a LOT of time, but it's safe. You're nearly back home, just hours away from returning with the precious fuel. As you walk along a river bank you spot two packages floating quickly toward you. Their supply caches used by FEDRA! This could be the ultimate bonus pack for you and your camp, but you'll only be able to scoop one. What do you do? You recognize one as a weapons cache. There are likely military grade firearms and explosives inside. Take the one with the red cross. Those are valuable medical supplies the camp could use during the upcoming winter. You leave them. This wasn't the mission.

