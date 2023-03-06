Who Did Joel Kill in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

Episode 8 of HBO’s The Last of Us serves as the big climax of the entire series, and also introduces the most terrifying villain we’ve seen in the series so far. It’s also the first time Joel and Ellie have had to face actual consequences for their actions. So if you’re wondering who Joel killed in HBO’s The Last of Us to make David so mad at him, here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Alec and When Did Joel Kill Him in HBO’s The Last of Us?

In the first half of the episode, David reveals to Ellie that one of the members of his group, named Alec, was part of a raiding party that went out a few weeks ago and got killed. More pertinently, Alec was killed by a crazy man accompanied by a little girl.

If you recall, back in episode 6, Joel and Ellie arrived at the university and were attacked by a raider as they tried to get away on horseback. Joel got stabbed, but not before they managed to kill the raider and escaped. So with all of that in mind, it’s safe to infer that Alec was the raider who ran into Joel and Ellie at the university in episode 6, and his death at the hands of Joel was what caused David’s group to go after them for revenge.

It really just goes to show that you can’t just live in the TLOU universe and kill people with no consequences. That nameless raider might’ve seemed inconsequential at the time, but he ends up being the driving force of episode 8.

