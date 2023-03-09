Warner Bros. Delays Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League After Fan Backlash

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

After the negative response the game received at the recent State of Play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed. Warner Bros. made the announcement on March 9, 2023, to push the original release date from May 26, 2023, to some unknown point later this year.

This news comes by way of Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source. Part of the pushback against the game likely comes from the late February announcement that the game would require a constant internet connection even while being played solo, though that’s merely speculation at this point.

This isn’t the first time Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed, either. The game was originally supposed to release last year before getting pushed to the date we previously knew that was announced at The 2022 Game Awards.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, revolving around a plot where Brainiac has invaded Earth and taken direct control of Metropolis. His efforts to take over the planet include brainwashing most of the Justice League’s heroes, including Superman and Batman. With the latter, this game will be the final performance of the late Kevin Conroy as the Caped Crusader.

Under the lead of Amanda Waller, Task Force X (known as the Suicide Squad) has invaded Metropolis on a covert mission. The gameplay shown during the State of Play revealed a boss battle with the Flash as the team tries to save Lex Luthor to gain a foothold in the fight against Brainiac.

Rocksteady Studios has a proven track record making games set in the DC universe, but it’s still hard to guess what changes this new delay might bring.

