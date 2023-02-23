Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Looks Like DC Had a Baby With Sunset Overdrive

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

While it was already known (based on the title alone) that you would be killing the Justice League in the new Rocksteady Studios game, the gameplay shown during the February 2023 State of Play stream has shown there will be much more than that. The new gameplay reveals that when you are finally forced to confront the Flash, you’ll do so to save the most unexpected villain, Lex Luthor.

Dialogue with Harley Quinn suggests that Lex Luthor was originally captured because he had tried to take the Flash down himself in the first place. Surprisingly, it is also revealed that not all of the Justice League has been corrupted, as Wonder Woman will remain outside of Brainiac’s powers. Considering that the same powers had already taken control of Superman, there’s likely much more to this story.

The gameplay looks wild and far outside what has been seen in any Arkham game. All the Suicide Squad members can jump around, and there looks to be a big focus on mobility. Each character has their talents, but all play a big part in taking down the enemies tearing up Metropolis.

Seeing as this game takes place in the Arkham universe, it takes place five years after the end of Arkham Knight and will be the first journey to a location outside of Gotham City. While all Arkham games have focused on melee combat (because of Batman), Kill the Justice League will instead focus heavily on guns.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be out on May 26, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Related Posts