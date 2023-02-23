PlayStation Plus March Games & More Revealed at State of Play

Thanks to the latest State of Play live stream from PlayStation, the March PlayStation Plus games have all been revealed to the public. Along with the three free games coming next month, five more titles were announced for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

First, March will feature three vastly different games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers at all three levels (Essential, Extra, and Premium). Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein will all be available to subscribers of the PlayStation service.

The monthly games will switch over from Feb. to the three listed above on Mar. 7. You’ll have until Apr. 3 to claim these titles before they’re no longer available for free.

However, that’s not all. Five more games were announced to be coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, also available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. These titles are Rainbow Six Extraction, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tchia, and Ghostwire Tokyo.

For those unfamiliar with the Uncharted collection included in the Game Catalog, it combines the final chapter in Nathan Drake’s story, A Thief’s End, and The Lost Legacy. It’s also worth noting that Tchia is launching as a part of the Game Catalog.

While we don’t know exactly when all the Game Collection titles will be added, it’s worth noting that Ticha is set to launch on Mar. 21. That doesn’t necessarily mean the others will come at the same time, but it at least indicates when Tchia will be added.

If you can’t get enough PlayStation reveals, then check out the full State of Play stream.

Related Posts