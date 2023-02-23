All News & Trailers From State of Play February 2023

Image Source: PlayStation

As expected of any event like that, the February 2023 State of Play from PlayStation had plenty of fun looks at upcoming titles. If you’re considering picking up the PSVR2, a handful of VR titles might convince you to get the new hardware.

Below is everything shown off during the livestream that we didn’t cover during the show.

Green Hell VR

The survival game Green Hell will be getting a VR version some time this year. Players will have to fend for themselves in the jungle that is teeming with tigers and crocodiles. You’ll have to make your own shelter and tools to work towards solving the mystery of your wife’s disappearance that brought you to this place.

Green Hell VR will be out later this year.

Journey to Foundation

Adapted from the Foundation series by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, Journey to Foundation will have players undertake a task to track down defectors from the Empire who are trying to find Hari Seldon’s Foundation. The Foundation was created when many years back, Seldon foresaw the collapse of the Empire and wanted to create a safe place for people who wanted to escape the eventual fallout.

Journey to Foundation will release in Fall 2023.

Tchia

Embark on the island-hopping adventure of Tchia to rescue her father from the tyrant who has taken him hostage. The game will feature plenty of open-world traversal options such as gliding, swimming, raft sailing, and more. The game’s location is based on the real-life island chain of New Caledonia.

Tchia is coming out on March 21 for PC, PS4, and PS5 and will release onto the PlayStation Plus Catalogue on day one.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High features a group of anthropomorphic dinosaurs as they begin their last year of high school. Experience a cinematic narrative all about growing up and trying to figure out what comes next. Music will play a big part in the game, with many sections playing out as a rhythm game as the story unfolds.

Goodbye Volcano High will be out on June 15 for PS4, PS5, and PC.

Baldur’s Gate 3

The next part of the legendary RPG series has finally been fully revealed, and it came with plenty of gameplay. Journey through the Forgotten Realms and either accept or resist the Mind Flayer parasite inside your brain. Giving in means being granted incredible power at a great cost, or you can resist and use the powers to fight the darkness that threatens to take you over.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be out on Aug. 31 for PS5 and PC.

Wayfinder

Described as a “free-to-play online multiplayer action RPG,” Wayfinder will have players exploring, collecting loot, and fighting bosses as multiple different characters. The way the trailer talks about characters, players won’t be making their own. Instead, each Wayfinder sounds like its own character that you must find/unlock on your own.

It is unknown when Wayfinder will be coming out, but players can sign up for a beta now that starts on Feb 28.

Street Fighter 6

New gameplay for Street Fighter 6 gave a look at returning characters (and series regulars) Zengief and Cammy, as well as the brand-new character Lilly. Street Fighter 6 seems to be revamping older characters in all the right ways, so it’s Zangief and Cammy as you have never seen them before.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 2.

