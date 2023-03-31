This Resident Evil 4 Remake Mod Finally Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Ada Wong

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Ada Wong is one of the most popular characters in the Resident Evil series, thanks to the air of mystery that surrounds her. Although many fans would love to play as the spy, Resident Evil 4 Remake only has Leon as the playable character. However, Twitter user Raq_murillo decided to amend this issue, and they even uploaded a video showcasing Ada’s gameplay during the village fight.

Raq said they used all animations from the Mercenaries mode files to make this happen. While they thankfully did not encounter any issues during testing, they still plan to progress through the main story to see if any will crop up. According to the modder, there are also audio files for Ada, but it seems that they did not implement it during this gameplay since you cannot hear her making any sound.

I just managed to make Ada Wong playable in Resident Evil 4 Remake, with all of her animations directly from the Mercenaries files! Walking, running, melee animations, everything is there! 😀 I just started the game so I'll have to play more to see if there are issues. pic.twitter.com/jaJv9UH8ML — Raq (@Raq_murillo) March 31, 2023

Raq has tried their best to show all animations and attacks that Ada can perform, from stealth kills to a powerful kick. You can also see her receiving several blows from the Ganados and retaliating by shooting them with her handgun.

For those of you who cannot install mods because you’re playing on consoles, don’t worry. The enigmatic spy will become available as a playable character when the Mercenary mode is released as a free expansion on April 7. Besides Ada, the mode will also feature various characters, such as Luis, Krauser, and Wesker.

Here is another piece of great news for Ada fans; Capcom may be working on a DLC for Ada. Dataminer Gosetsu discovered the existence of a file named “Another Order,” which players may commonly know as “Separate Ways.” Still, there has been no official announcement from the developer, so we may have to wait for a while before it’s released.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

