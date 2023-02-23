Is The Mercenaries Mode Included In Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

There’s not too much longer to wait for the release of Resident Evil 4, but fans have been itching for confirmation from Capcom on whether the beloved Mercenaries Mode will be included. Here’s everything we know about whether Mercenaries Mode is in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Is Mercenaries Mode Included In Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Image Source: Capcom

It was confirmed at February’s State of Play that Mercenaries Mode will be included in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The mode has become something of a fan favorite for players since it first debuted in the original Resident Evil 3. Its inclusion in the remake of Resident Evil 4 is sure to delight anyone who played the original which is considered to have one of the best versions of the mode.

Mercenaries Mode is typically unlocked after completion of a campaign and is a much more action-orientated experience than the tense survival horror players are used to. In the original Resident Evil 4 version of the mode, the objective was simply to kill, kill, kill and rack up a high score before being evacuated via helicopter.

There were five characters available in Mercenaries Mode, each of which had their own unique attributes and skills along with starting weapons and melee attacks. There’s an element of time-attack to the mode which requires players to kill enemies as quickly as possible to extend their combos and sessions. Bosses each have their own stage and can be encountered the longer the session goes on.

Its not been made clear as of yet how closely Resident Evil 4 will follow the blueprint that was laid out in the original game. The remake is said to be the most faithful adaptation Capcom has released so far while also introducing vital improvements. The same logic will likely apply to Mercenaries Mode but the biggest change is sure to be the inclusion of multiplayer to some degree, it’s screaming out for it.

That’s everything we know about whether Resident Evil 4 Remake has Mercenaries Mode. Be sure to check out our continued coverage of the game ahead of its release next month.

