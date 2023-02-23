New Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer Quenches Our Luis Thirst

Image Source: Capcom via PlayStation State of Play

As part of PlayStation’s latest State of Play, Resident Evil 4 Remake received a brand spanking new trailer, and it proved to be quite the wild ride, literally and figuratively.

While previous showcases have highlighted the darker tone the remake embraces when compared to its predecessor, this one scratched an entirely different itch by being as loud, frantic and bombastic as humanly possible.

It was all there: Leon suplexes, cheesy one-liners, flaming catapults — with one very noticeable addition, in the increased screen time for Luis Sera. Fans of the original will note that despite his iconic portrayal, the saucy Spanish partner only played a minimal role in the 2005 edition.

Resident Evil 4 Remake appears to have boosted Luis’ screen time significantly, now placing him in areas he was never seen before such as the furnace room and mine cart segment. He trades banter with Leon the whole time, leading us to wonder exactly how he will operate when the game drops next month.

Could he even have been upgraded to pseudo-Sheva status, acting as a commandable partner in certain portions? What happens if we “accidentally” shoot him in these new locations? We haven’t got long to wait before we find out, especially as the trailer also revealed that a special demo was on its way.

Even better still, it was announced that the beloved Mercenaries mode will indeed be making a comeback — a joyous revelation for fans of its unique brand of carnage.

How do you feel about Luis’ souped up role in Resident Evil 4? Are you excited to take him for a spin, or are you more concerned whether his unique brand of observation remains intact? Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Related Posts