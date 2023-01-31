Resident Evil 4 Remake Abandons QTEs & Makes Saving Ashley Much Easier

Image Source: Capcom

It looks like Capcom’s highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake is set to make a host of improvements to the original game, including scrapping Quick Time Events and making your rescue mission that much easier.

Promotion of Resident Evil 4 is in full swing and the game is enjoying the spotlight in Game Informer’s latest digital issue. In their respective interview, the game’s developers had plenty to say about what players can expect. Twitter user Shinobi602 highlighted some of the key takeaways and it seems that the latest entry in Capcom’s remake series is set to be a far more faithful adaptation of its original game as opposed to Resident Evil 2 and 3’s modern iterations, with some scenes being shot for shot identical.

Resident Evil 4 Remake | Game Informer Details



-Multiple new enemies

-Side quests added

-No QTEs

-Can carry multiple knives

-New crossbow weapon

-Game Informer played several hours, says much more faithful remake than 2/3. Some scenes are 1:1



More: https://t.co/oLxdln4iLi pic.twitter.com/SZuZA7FYOs — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 31, 2023

It appears that Resident Evil 4 really is set to be the best of both worlds by providing a faithful recreation of the original game’s story while also enhancing the gameplay to match the excellent quality that the series has been hitting as of late. Players can expect to encounter new enemies, whole new side missions and weapons, as well as the ability to carry multiple knives. The decision to drop QTEs may come as a shock to some given that the original Resident Evil 4 is considered to be one of the pioneers of the mechanic. However, it isn’t a feature that is seen too often, or at all, in modern titles and is largely considered to be a thing of the past.

Fans will also be glad to know that Leon’s core mission of rescuing the President’s daughter Ashley Graham is set to be much easier. In the original game, players could only watch on in horror as Ashley was carried away by the Genados, now though you can rescue her by stabbing the infected villagers in the neck.

In Resident Evil 4 Remake you can now just stab a ganado in the neck if they're carrying Ashley. Which is something so incredibly convenient and a thing I used to scream about not being able to do in the original RE4 when I was first playing the game back in 2005. THANKS CAPCOM! pic.twitter.com/Sq6HA1V003 — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) January 31, 2023

Twitch streamer Suzi Hunter took to Twitter to praise the decision saying: “In Resident Evil 4 Remake you can now just stab a ganado in the neck if they’re carrying Ashley. Which is something so incredibly convenient and a thing I used to scream about not being able to do in the original RE4 when I was first playing the game back in 2005. THANKS CAPCOM!”

As we approach the release of Resident Evil 4 there’s bound to be more information released over the coming weeks, so be sure to check out our ongoing coverage.

