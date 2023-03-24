Can You Play as Ada in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

She made her debut appearance in Resident Evil 2, and she’s back yet again in Resident Evil 4 Remake. While the ever elusive Ada Wong doesn’t show up quite as often in this game, she does play a key role in helping Leon accomplish his mission. If you’re wondering whether you can play as Ada in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Is Ada Playable in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Unfortunately, the answer is no, you cannot play as Ada in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

While the original 2005 game did eventually get another game mode titled Separate Ways, where you get to play as Ada Wong and see what she was up to while Leon was doing his own thing, it is not available in the remake. Ada will continue to show up during key moments in the story and even help Leon out from time to time, but you cannot actually play as her.

It’s entirely possible that Capcom will add Separate Ways to the remake as DLC at some point in the future, but at least for now, that is not an option. You do get to play as Ashley during the story though, and hey, she’s not as bad or annoying as you might’ve been expecting.

That’s all you need to know about whether Ada is playable in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts