Image Source: Capcom

Capcom’s much anticipated retooling of its fan favorite fourth outing is resonating well with critics and audiences alike. Despite its many similarities to its predecessor, there are lots of new elements that have been overhauled in this remake. From new weapons to new enemies to new mechanics, the remake is a brand new beast altogether. So, if you’re wondering how to revive Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

How Do I Revive Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

To cut a long story short: all you need to do to revive Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 Remake is to run up to her when she’s incapacitated and press the R3 button on your controller. This will revive Ashley and she’ll get up and continue following you as usual.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Thankfully, unlike its 2005 predecessor, Ashley doesn’t have a health bar and so reviving her doesn’t require a healing item. In other words, you won’t use up a Green Herb or a First Aid Spray when you revive Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to revive Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more, there should be relevant links below for you to explore at your leisure.

