Resident Evil 4 Remake Datamines Point Towards Future Playable Ada DLC

The original Resident Evil 4 from 2005 featured a DLC release titled Separate Ways, which allowed players to play through a short campaign as Ada Wong and experience the story from her perspective. With the Resident Evil 4 Remake, while Ada does still play a pivotal role in the narrative, she’s not actually playable.

That being said, thanks to the work of dataminer Gosetsu from the RE wiki, it looks like Capcom might just have an Ada DLC planned for us after all.

Thanks to Gosetsu from the RE Wiki Discord, they managed to datamine Resident Evil 4 Remake and find evidence that "The Another Order", otherwise known as "Separate Ways" exists in the files.



Will we see this announcement in the near future?#RE4 #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/Em0jpeytBS — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 25, 2023

The game files suggest the existence of a file called “another order”, which is otherwise known as “separate ways”. It’s certainly not a coincidence, and considering how popular and successful the game has been so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if this alleged Ada DLC isn’t all that far off. Still, Capcom has yet to announce anything official.

What they have announced, however, is the release date for the Mercenaries DLC, which will be available as a free update on April 7. Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on PC and consoles.

