When Does Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries Mode Release? Answered

The Mercenaries is one of the most beloved game modes in the entire Resident Evil series, and considering that it made its debut in 2005’s RE4, it’s only fitting that Capcom should include it in the remake as well. If you’re wondering when we’ll be getting Mercenaries in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Mercenaries mode will be coming to Resident Evil 4 Remake on April 7, as a free DLC download for all players.

Capcom announced the release date on March 24, with a brand new trailer to celebrate the game’s launch which you can check out down below:

While we don’t actually get a good, proper look at what the new Mercenaries mode will entail, it should feel pretty similar to the original version. Players will be able to pick a character and a level, then kill as many zombies as possible to rack up points to get a high score. The levels are timed, though you should be able to extend the timer by breaking various hourglasses you find in the environment.

Clearing the levels with high enough scores will unlock new cosmetics and possibly even new characters to replay the mode with.

That’s all you need to know about when Mercenaries mode is releasing in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

