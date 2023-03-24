Resident Evil 4 Remake to Get Mercenaries Mode as Free DLC in April

Image Source: Capcom

Mercenaries mode is one of the most beloved game modes in the Resident Evil series, and it was first introduced in 2005’s Resident Evil 4. Fittingly enough, Resident Evil 4 Remake will be getting Mercenaries as well, and we don’t have too long to wait at all.

Capcom dropped a new launch trailer for the game today, which you can check out down below:

As revealed at the end of the trailer, Mercenaries will be coming to RE4 Remake on April 7 as a free DLC download. While we certainly would’ve loved to check it out on launch day, we’re not gonna complain about a short two-week wait.

The original game also eventually got the Separate Ways DLC, which allowed players to play as Ada and view the story through her perspective. It’s unclear whether we’ll get anything like that in the remake as well, especially since Ada isn’t actually playable this time around.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on consoles and PC.

