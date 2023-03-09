Think You Know Everything About Umbrella Academy? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Image Source: Netflix

Do you have what it takes to be worthy of the ever-critical Sir Reginald Hargreeves?

So, it’s the end of the world…. again. Which is a super theme for this super show. Umbrella Academy began as a Dark Horse comic series written by My Chemical Romance singer/songwriter, Gerard Way. With many changes to the initial story, the series hit Netflix in 2019 and rose to popularity leaving fans begging for more from their favorite dysfunctional family.

Much like Doom Patrol, Umbrella Academy features adventures of the absurd variety therefore providing comical entertainment to fans. In this universe, 43 babies were born under bizarre circumstances. You might ask, what are those bizarre circumstances? Well, the 43 women that gave birth did not start the day pregnant, but in a flash, they went from 0-9 months and delivered at the same time and day on October 1, 1989.

The Hargreeves siblings that make up the Umbrella Academy consist of 7 of these superhuman babies adopted (ahem… purchased) by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, your resident eccentric alien. In return for his gracious act of opening his home up to unwanted super-babies, his children have undergone extensive training to fight off threats with their incredibly unique superpowers.

The Netflix original provides a breath of fresh air for those who like the superhero genre, but want it to leave a different taste in their mouths from the usual formula. I’m sure you enjoy this different taste, otherwise, you wouldn’t take this quiz!

So, without further ado, let’s find out how much you truly know about Umbrella Academy!

